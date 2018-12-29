Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

The Eagles led by nine (47-38) with under 10 minutes to play before the Irish finished the game on a 25-9 run to avoid the major upset.

It wasn’t the start offensively Mike Brey and company were looking for in the opening minutes against Coppin State.

The Irish hit just three of their first nine attempts, including miss all four three-point field goals, but the team still was able to lead 6-3 going into the under-16 media timeout (15:13). Junior forward Juwan Durham scored four quick points to get into the flow early.

Notre Dame got a three-pointer right out of the break from guard TJ Gibbs to open up a 9-3 lead, but the Eagles responded with back-to-back triples from guard Dejuan Clayton to tie the game at nine apiece.

Forwards John Mooney and Nate Laszewski both drilled three-pointers, which sandwiched a Coppin State bucket to put Notre Dame up 15-11 with 12:23 remaining.

Laszewski followed with another three-pointer for a personal 6-0 run to push the Irish lead to 18-11. The freshman’s back-to-back triples were the start of a 13-2 run for Notre Dame to take a 25-13 lead with 7:40 remaining in the opening half.

DJ Harvey connected on a step-back mid-range jumper, which was followed by an offensive rebound and putback from freshman guard Dane Goodwin while being fouled and a dunk from Mooney off a nice assist via Durham.

After a slow start, Notre Dame made five of their six attempts during the run to get back on track.

An 8-2 run kept the Eagles within striking distance after buckets from Clayton, Council, Nigel Marshall and Justin Steers at 27-21 with 2:49 left.

Coppin State continued to close the half out strong with a 6-2 spurt over the final two-plus minutes to trail just 29-27 heading into the break.

Laszewski led all Irish scorers with six points while Gibbs, Mooney and Harvey each had five points. Notre Dame hit 11-of-27 (40.7 percent) from the field and just 4-of-15 (26.7 percent) behind the arc.