On Feb. 17, 1990, the NFL declared it would allow college football players who had completed their junior years to be eligible for the spring draft. It was the last major professional sports organization to allow this practice. A year later, Notre Dame wide receiver/running back/return man Raghib "Rocket" Ismail, the 1990 Walter Camp Award winner and Heisman Trophy runner-up as a junior, was the first to exercise that option, although his career would begin in the Canadian Football League.

Cole Kmet is the third Notre Dame tight end since 2011 to turn pro after his junior season. (Bill Panzica)

Since then, 17 other Notre Dame players joined him, with tight end Cole Kmet the most recent this week. . Our definition of turning pro “early” is after the junior year. It doesn’t apply to returning for a fifth season of eligibility. For example, former Irish standouts in this century such as center Jeff Faine (1999-2002), defensive end Justin Tuck(2001-04), tight ends Anthony Fasano (2002-05) and Tyler Eifert (2009-12), nose guard Louis Nix (2010-13) guard Quenton Nelson (2014-17) or receiver Miles Boykin (2015-18) all had a fifth season of eligibility, but because they were on pace to graduate (or already had graduated) as seniors, we do not consider them “early entries” after their senior years.

Same with running back Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), who is not returning for a fifth season in 2020.. Prior to Kmet, here are the 16 Notre Dame players who did turn pro after their junior season — with 12 of them occurring since 2010, or shortly after Brian Kelly was hired as head coach in December 2009.

Raghib “Rocket” Ismail (1991)

Projected as the No. 1 overall NFL pick in 1991, he instead signed a then unheard of $18.2 million deal over four years with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. As a rookie he was the Grey Cup MVP while leading Toronto to the title, but he opted to join the NFL’s Oakland Raiders by 1993. During his nine-year NFL career with Oakland/Los Angeles, Carolina and Dallas, Ismail caught 313 passes for 5,295 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and 30 touchdowns before retiring at the end of the 2001 season.

Jerome Bettis & Tom Carter (1993) “The Bus” was the No. 10 overall pick of the then Los Angeles Rams, while cornerback Carter was selected by Washington with the No. 17 pick. Bettis was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015 after a magnificent 14-year NFL career that was capped with a Super Bowl title with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carter totaled nine years with three different franchises, recording 98 starts and 27 interceptions (six as a rookie).

Bobby Taylor (1995) Even though he played half of 1994 with a broken hand, Taylor was projected a first-round pick at corner. He was stunned when six other cornerbacks were taken ahead of him and he dropped to the 50th overall pick in the second round, by the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended up with a 10-year NFL career (the first nine at Philadelphia), highlighted by earning All-Pro honors in 2002.

Darius Walker (2007) Far and away the most surprising decision, incensing head coach Charlie Weis in the process. Walker had an ultra-productive college career, finishing as Notre Dame’s fourth all-time leading rusher (3,249 yards) and first in passes caught by a running back (109). However, because he possessed neither superb size nor game-breaking speed, he was bypassed in the draft. Walker latched on temporarily with Houston, St. Louis, Dallas and Denver from 2007-09, producing 264 rushing yards and a touchdown during that time. He returned to Notre Dame in 2009 to earn his degree.

Jimmy Clausen & Golden Tate (2010) Projected in some circles as a top-10 NFL pick, Clausen plummeted to No. 48 (second round). Clausen played in 13 games as a 2010 rookie, starting 10, but had an extremely low rating. Rookie Cam Newton than took over in 2011. Clausen has not played since 2015 as a reserve, and finished 1-13 as a starter. The 2009 Biletnikoff Award winner, Tate was also taken in the second round (60th overall pick), signing a four-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks for $3.261 million. A Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, he caught a minimum of 91 passes four straight seasons at Detroit from 2014-17 before getting "limited" to 74 for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. This year with the New York Giants he snared 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns. His 660 career catches for 7,890 yards (44 touchdowns) are second among Irish alumni to Pro Football Hall of Fame member Tim Brown's 1,094 catches for 14,934 yards.

Kyle Rudolph (2011) Also a second-round pick (43rd overall), but the first tight end. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,907,164 and had a good rookie year with 28 catches (three touchdowns). Rudolph has nabbed 425 career passes (39 this year) and 47 touchdowns (six this year) with the Minnesota Vikings. He made the Pro Bowl last season and has been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year Award for his work in the community.