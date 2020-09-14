Even the idea of expecting something close to idyllic and masterful seemed to irk Brian Kelly. Asked about his offense’s gradual awakening in Saturday’s 27-13 win over Duke, he took a defensive stance.

To expect “a shiny new car” – as he put it – was in his mind unrealistic after an inconvenient offseason, loss of spring practices, lack of game speed for nine months, new skill position players and a new playcaller.

“My expectation is that it was going to be a process and we just had to be patient,” Kelly said.