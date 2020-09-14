Notre Dame-Duke Rewatch: Irish Had A Way To Get Around Their Issues
Even the idea of expecting something close to idyllic and masterful seemed to irk Brian Kelly. Asked about his offense’s gradual awakening in Saturday’s 27-13 win over Duke, he took a defensive stance.
To expect “a shiny new car” – as he put it – was in his mind unrealistic after an inconvenient offseason, loss of spring practices, lack of game speed for nine months, new skill position players and a new playcaller.
“My expectation is that it was going to be a process and we just had to be patient,” Kelly said.
Now, those are all meaningful challenges, but the concerns that arose from Saturday’s opener had merit because they’re a movie we’ve seen from Notre Dame before. Quarterback Ian Book had enough shaky moments to raise eyebrows (and assuredly some voices in Notre Dame homes around the country). The run blocking was fine, but not the dominant outing expected from a line that can be the nation’s best.
Seeing a rehash of some 2019 themes from Notre Dame’s most experienced players is less than ideal. But amid your frustration, Notre Dame found answers and contingencies for working around them and anything else troublesome that occurred. They were enough against Duke, and probably would’ve been enough against the next couple opponents. Winning and not truly being threatened with a loss despite an uneven performance is the sign of a healthy team.
Here’s a look back at some of the game’s key moments and themes after a second viewing.
Ian Book's Familiar Bugaboo
Whatever term you choose to give it, Book fought through some familiar pocket-passing tendencies. There were moments where didn’t step up and drive into throws. There were instances of feeling pressure that wasn’t there, unbalanced off-target throws from a clean pocket and a couple hurried reads that resulted in throws never reaching an open target. On this, Kelly had no argument.
“I thought it was up and down,” he said. “Ian made some really nice plays for us.”
