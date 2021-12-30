Notre Dame-Duke postponement gives Irish schedule a tentative feeling again

Reports surfaced Monday that Notre Dame’s Jan. 1 home game vs. Duke would not be played due to the Blue Devils’ COVID-19 issues, but for about 48 hours the ACC gave no official word the game was called off. Brey ended his press conference after Notre Dame’s 68-67 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday hoping the league’s silence meant there was a chance the No. 2 team in the country would make its trip to South Bend as scheduled.

The ACC’s Wednesday afternoon press release, though, squashed his optimism and threw the Irish’s chance at a marquee conference win up in the air. The league announced Notre Dame and Duke will not play on New Year’s Day and will attempt to make up the game. Tickets from the original game will be honored for the makeup, if it happens. The Irish’s next scheduled game is Jan. 5 at home against North Carolina.

The omicron variant has given COVID-19 a renewed grip on college basketball in recent weeks, and with it, postponements and cancellations felt inevitable. It was a matter of time before the virus dealt Notre Dame’s schedule a haymaker. Thursday’s women’s basketball game at Virginia was also postponed because of the Cavaliers’ COVID-19 issues.

Now the question is how long Notre Dame can hold off an outbreak within its own ranks. That ability may largely be rooted in luck, but it’s worth noting none of the Irish’s eight cancellations last year were due to their own COVID-19 problems.

What’s clear, though, is schedules will carry a feeling of instability amid the virus’ surge. Every game feels tentative. Notre Dame received an unwelcome reminder of it. Last season’s mass cancelations serve as a warning that makeup games for every sideswiped contest are far from guaranteed.