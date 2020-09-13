 Notre Dame-Duke: On Paper Revisited
Notre Dame-Duke: On Paper Revisited

DUKE RUNNING GAME VS. NOTRE DAME RUN DEFENSE

On several occasions throughout the game, Notre Dame's middle seemed vulnerable to quick traps, especially at the outset. Veteran running back Deon Jackson carried seven times in the first quarter for 31 yards, part of why Duke was able to control time of possession (10:17 to 4:43) in the initial frame. That production also help make the play-action passing, especially off bootlegs, effective.

The Irish defense tightened up better afterwards with Jackson thereafter picking up only 27 yards on eight carries. Ultimately, Duke’s running backs managed 65 yards on 20 attempts, which is a good day’s work for the defense.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame's defense and its depth eventually got the better of Duke as the game progressed.
Notre Dame's defense and its depth eventually got the better of Duke as the game progressed. (Notre Dame Athletics)
