Notre Dame-Duke: On Paper Revisited
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
DUKE RUNNING GAME VS. NOTRE DAME RUN DEFENSE
On several occasions throughout the game, Notre Dame's middle seemed vulnerable to quick traps, especially at the outset. Veteran running back Deon Jackson carried seven times in the first quarter for 31 yards, part of why Duke was able to control time of possession (10:17 to 4:43) in the initial frame. That production also help make the play-action passing, especially off bootlegs, effective.
The Irish defense tightened up better afterwards with Jackson thereafter picking up only 27 yards on eight carries. Ultimately, Duke’s running backs managed 65 yards on 20 attempts, which is a good day’s work for the defense.
Advantage: Notre Dame
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news