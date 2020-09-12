1 This marked the first-ever conference game in Notre Dame’s football history that began in 1887. All 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams this year will play — supposedly, and at least on paper — 10 regular season league games, and the two best will play in the ACC Championship contest held in Charlotte, N.C. either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

0 Positive tests for Notre Dame’s football team in the final round of testing the Friday before the Duke game. Of all the various stats in a football game, this off-the-field data is the most impressive of all.

3 Receptions for 38 yards by freshman tight end Michael Mayer. Those are the highest totals ever in an opener by a Notre Dame freshman tight end, and the first time any Irish freshman caught at least three passes in the first game of the season since wideout TJ Jones had three for 41 yards and a score in head coach Brian Kelly’s debut versus Purdue in 2010.

Mayer’s most crucial grab came in the fourth quarter when with the Irish hanging on to a 17-13 lead, he snatched a short pass on third-and-seven and was about to be tackled several yards short of the first down before he shook off the defender and bulled his way for the seven yards to set up a touchdown.





14 Yards gained rushing on sophomore punter Jay Bramblett’s fake punt in the second quarter when the Irish trailed 3-0 and were facing fourth-and-8 from their 21-yard line. That set up the touchdown that put Notre Dame ahead for good at 7-3.

It marked the first time in the 11-year Brian Kelly era that a punter ran a fake for positive yardage.





19 Consecutive home victories for the Fighting Irish, which ties the second-longest streak by the program since the opening of Notre Dame Stadium in 1930. The 1987-90 teams also recorded 19 straight wins.

The school record is 28 that began in 1942 and was snapped in the second game of the 1950 season versus Purdue. Notre Dame’s current streak also is fourth, behind only Clemson (23), Ohio State (21) and Central Florida (20).





25 Straight wins by Notre Dame against unranked opposition, which is currently second nationally to Alabama’s 91 that dates back to 2007. The school record for the Fighting Irish is 29 from 1990 (36-31 home loss to Stanford) to 1994 (30-11 road defeat at Boston College).





90-90 Sophomore running back Kyren Williams’ 112 yards rushing and 93 yards receiving against Duke might be a first in Notre Dame annals where a player both rushed and had receiving yards of at least 90 yards. The Notre Dame data base went back only to 1996, so much more research needs to be done to verify that it is a first.

However, given how the game was played before 1996, the chances are slim that someone else achieved the feat. Williams received the game ball from Kelly.