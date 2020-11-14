Notre Dame will be missing a key contributor on its interior defensive line Saturday against Boston College, and possibly longer.

Junior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola is not available Saturday at Boston College, the team announced. The absence is injury-related. According to multiple reports, he is expected to miss multiple games.

Ademilola has played in six games for Notre Dame, with two starts. He has four tackles and four quarterback hurries. His absence likely creates more snaps for freshman Rylie Mills, who has played in five games.

No other players on the two deep are unavailable.