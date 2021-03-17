BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Dishes Out First 2023 QB Offer To Arch Manning

Notre Dame Dishes Out First 2023 QB Offer To Arch Manning
Notre Dame’s first quarterback offer in the 2023 class went out on St. Patrick’s Day morning as part of the Fighting Irish staff’s “Pot of Gold” recruiting day.
New Orleans Isidore Newman School’s Arch Manning was the recipient of the scholarship offer. Notre Dame joins Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and others on his early offer sheet.
Yes, Arch comes from that Manning family. His uncles, Eli and Peyton, have a combined four Super Bowl victories, and his grandfather, Archie, was a two-time Pro Bowler and spent 13 years in the NFL.
Arch’s father is Cooper Manning, who was a high decorated receiver recruit and was committed to Ole Miss but was diagnosed with spinal stenosis at 18 years old, which ended his football career.
The young Manning deflects the attention with his confidence and whimsical personality and keeps the focus on his teammates first and foremost.
“Obviously, I have a big last name, but I keep it more about the team,” Manning told Rivals.com last summer. "Winning the team over was my biggest goal to getting the starting job. It was about the seniors; it was their last year and they were all really nice to me because I knew all of them. That made it more comfortable and more laid-back.”
Per Maxpreps, Manning threw for 1,643 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 117-of-163 passing attempts in eight games as a sophomore in 2020. He led his team to an undefeated regular season before falling in the playoffs.
During his freshman season in 2019, Manning completed 194-of-296 attempts for 2,438 yards with 34 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Notre Dame got a later start at quarterback in the 2022 class, as the staff didn’t extend its first scholarship offer until August of 2020. Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steve Angeli received the offer right before the start of his junior season. Angeli committed to Notre Dame on March 4, 2021.
The Irish are getting things started much earlier in the 2023 class, as Manning is still in the spring of his sophomore year.
Rivals has not ranked any prospects in the 2023 class yet, but Manning, who stands at 6-3, 190 pounds, figures to be one of the top passers in the country.
Manning was listed on the 2020 MaxPreps Sophomore All-American second-team offense and the 2019 MaxPreps Freshmen All-American first-team offense. He was MaxPreps' 2019 freshman player of the year as well.
