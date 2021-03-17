BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Dishes Out First 2023 QB Offer To Arch Manning

Notre Dame’s first quarterback offer in the 2023 class went out on St. Patrick’s Day morning as part of the Fighting Irish staff’s “Pot of Gold” recruiting day. New Orleans Isidore Newman School’s Arch Manning was the recipient of the scholarship offer. Notre Dame joins Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and others on his early offer sheet.

The elite gunslinger received his scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish on Wednesday morning. (Sam Spiegelman)

Yes, Arch comes from that Manning family. His uncles, Eli and Peyton, have a combined four Super Bowl victories, and his grandfather, Archie, was a two-time Pro Bowler and spent 13 years in the NFL. Arch’s father is Cooper Manning, who was a high decorated receiver recruit and was committed to Ole Miss but was diagnosed with spinal stenosis at 18 years old, which ended his football career. The young Manning deflects the attention with his confidence and whimsical personality and keeps the focus on his teammates first and foremost. “Obviously, I have a big last name, but I keep it more about the team,” Manning told Rivals.com last summer. "Winning the team over was my biggest goal to getting the starting job. It was about the seniors; it was their last year and they were all really nice to me because I knew all of them. That made it more comfortable and more laid-back.”