Notre Dame Defensive Back Measurements 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
The final group of the week to measure in at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine were the defensive backs. This included a handful of former Notre Dame players: safeties Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman and cornerback Troy Pride Jr.

The measurements for all three players were close to what they were expected to be.

Pride

Height: 5-11 4/8

Weight: 193

Hand: 9

Arm: 30 5/8

Wingspan: 74


Elliott

Height: 6-0 3/8

Weight: 205

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 31 6/8

Wingspan: 76 5/8


Gilman

Height: 5-10 4/8

Weight: 201

Hand: 9 2/8

Arm: 30 7/8

Wingspan: 74


The draft stock for all three players will be heavily dependent on their 40-times. All came in at good weights. Gilman is a little on the short side, but it's nothing significant or unexpected.

*Measurements of courtesy of Charles Robinson, a senior NFL reporter at Yahoo.

