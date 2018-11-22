Photo by Bill Panzica

The formula for a playoff run was never a question. Notre Dame needed to play dominant defense if it was going to make a run to the playoffs. Back during the bye week I wrote that Notre Dame had played good defense through the first seven games, much like it did through seven games in 2017. While the formula was known, what wasn’t known was would Notre Dame be able to take its defensive performance to an even higher level. Notre Dame was playing good defense through the first seven games, like it did a season ago, but it had to avoid the collapse we saw on that side of the ball a season ago. Not only has Notre Dame avoided another late season collapse, Clark Lea’s unit has been absolutely dominant since its bye week.

GLOSSARY Total Defense - PPG (Points Per Game Allowed), YPG (Yards Allowed Per Game), YPP (Yards Per Play Allowed), TO's (Turnovers Forced), RZ (Red Zone Defense) Rush Defense - APG (Attempts Per Game), YPG (Yards Allowed Per Game), YPA (Yards Per Attempt Allowed), TFL's (Tackles For Loss) Pass Defense - YPA (Yards Per Pass Attempt), YPC (Yards Per Completion), Com.% (Opponent Completion Percentage), Eff. (Pass Efficiency Defense)

Notre Dame was a Top 25 caliber defense through the first seven games. It was a unit that was capable of making enough plays to fuel victories, but it wasn’t a truly elite unit. Its numbers didn’t compare with the nation’s premier units. Since the bye the defense has put the rest of the team on its shoulders and done what championship defenses do. The numbers above show just how much better Notre Dame has been on the defensive side of the ball. Not just compared to its late season collapse in 2017, but even compared to the quality defense it played the first seven games of this season. There are a lot of ways to show just how good Notre Dame has been on defense, but what is really interesting is seeing just how much better the 2018 defense has been compared to every defense we’ve seen in South Bend going back to 2013.

Here are the November defensive numbers for Notre Dame's defenses from 2013 to 2018 and how they rank in each category:

In every single major category the 2018 defense is better than the best stat from any other defense. Keep in mind there were defenses from a pair of 10-win teams in that breakdown. In most categories the numbers between what this defense has done and what past Irish defenses have done isn’t even close. The 2018 defense blows away the past units. Where the research for this article got really interesting was when I stacked up the November numbers of the 2018 defense to the 2012 defense during its final month of the season. Take a look: