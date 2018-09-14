After getting tested and challenged by 34.5-point underdog Ball State during a 24-16 win last Saturday, the Notre Dame roster is well in tune that two-touchdown underdog Vanderbilt could be an even more formidable opponent if a lackadaisical approach ensues again.



Fortunately, in the same way that a quality victory such as the 24-17 outcome against No. 14 Michigan can beget a letdown like the one versus the Cardinals, so too can an effort like the one last week inspire much inspiration and atonement to display a far better showing.

One group that especially knows it cannot afford to let its guard down is the defensive backfield while going against Vanderbilt senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur.

The 6-4, 225-pound son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who grew up as a football junkie and has gone against highly talented SEC defenses his first three seasons, presents a challenge for the pass defense not unlike the Cardinals’ Riley Neal.

Shurmur does not possess the mobility of Neal, who often was able to buy time in the pocket by breaking containment and even add 35 yards rushing while allowing the Cardinals to run 97 plays, a single game record against the Irish.

With Shurmur, Irish senior nickel back Nick Coleman says it is somewhat akin to facing Wake Forest’s John Wolford in 2017, not in similar physical skill sets but in going against a four-year starter who has confronted virtually every defense out there and shouldn’t be rattled by what Notre Dame throws him.

Wolford completed 28 of 45 passes for 331 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in last year’s 48-37 loss at Notre Dame. What could aid Shurmur is all five of his starting offensive linemen from last season return. The Commodores allowed only 19 sacks on 403 pass attempts last year to rank 28th nationally in that category.

“He brings a different perspective to the game,” Coleman said. “He can throw the deep ball, and he’s got good touch too. We kind of know what they’re going to bring.”

For junior cornerback Julian Love, who broke up a career high four passes last week, the mental aspect of the the quarterback position can never be underestimated.

“They’re smart quarterbacks,” said Love of players such as Neal and Shurmur maximizing what they have around them. “The top defenses he’s played, the reps he’s taken, coach’s son — we know that he knows the game of football, and he knows the simple things. We really have to be on our assignments, we have to do our jobs and really execute the game plan to get him off balance.”

In easy romps over Middle Tennessee (35-7) and Nevada (41-10) to open the season, Shurmur completed 33 of 49 passes (67.3 percent) for 428 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Irish defense has been the team strength so far, including ranking 16th nationally in pass efficiency defense with a combination of a strong pass rush and superb red-zone efficiency. The Michigan and Ball State passing attacks were 2 of 14 for 18 yards once inside the Notre Dame 20-yard line.

“We're doing some things that we haven't done for quite some time,” said head coach Brian Kelly of some tweaks in the red-zone defense.

“In camp, we weren’t really as successful as we wanted to be in the red zone, so I believe that heightened the intensity toward the red zone and heightened focus,” Coleman added. “We work a lot with rub routes and the pick routes in red zone. We just bring a far greater intensity when we get to the red zone, which you need to have. When Coach says, ‘Red zone!’ in practice, we’re jacked up.”

Another primary preaching point has been on assignment consciousness and not free-lancing, including on interceptions.

“We start fishing for plays and fishing for picks, you start to find yourself making the wrong plays,” said junior safety Jalen Elliott, who snared two interceptions last week, one on a tip by Coleman, ending the drought that saw zero interceptions at safety in 2017. That was a first at Notre Dame since going to two platoon football in 1964.

“What we’re just trying to do is understand that if we do our jobs the plays will come.”

The safeties broke up only five passes all of last season but already have four, two by junior Alohi Gilman against Michigan in the opener to help set a new tone on the back end. The competition at safety, especially with Gilman’s arrival from Navy and freshman Houston Griffith also ascending, has helped elevate an area that was deemed the weak link of the 2017 Irish defense.

“When you’ve got a lot of guys in the room that can play at a high level, it elevates your game too,” said Coleman, who started all 13 games last season. “When we’re all playing at our best, it brings us all up. We’re still competing. Just because camp is over, not everything is set in stone.”

Against a veteran like Shurmur, though, the continually improving pass defense will need to be a rock again.