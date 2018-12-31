Notre Dame received some welcome news on New Year's Even, when senior defensive end Khalid Kareem announced he would return for his senior season.

Kareem was a breakout player for Notre Dame, stepping into the starting strongside end position and playing a key role in the Irish becoming one of the top defenses in the nation.

The 6-4, 265-pound junior finished the 2018 season with 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He added five pass break ups, a forced fumble and Pro Football Focus listed him as registering 36 total pressures on the season, including 28 hurries and four quarterback hits.

According to PFF, Kareem was second on the defensive line with 21 run stops. PFF also graded him out as the defensive line's best run defender on the season.

Notre Dame will lose All-American defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and starting nose tackle Jonathan Bonner, so getting Kareem back is big for the Irish. If he can make the strides as a senior that we saw from Tillery he could be poised for an outstanding final campaign.

The Irish must now sit back and wait for junior cornerback Julian Love, junior end Julian Okwara and senior receiver Miles Boykin to decide and announce their intentions for 2019. Should Love and Okwara both return the Notre Dame defense will have a chance to be even better next fall.