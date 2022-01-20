Notre Dame DB KJ Wallace enters the transfer portal

KJ Wallace was lost in Notre Dame's safety shuffle last season.

After fellow junior Kyle Hamilton went down with a knee injury seven games into the season, the Irish coaching staff didn't elevate Wallace up the depth chart. Instead, former cornerback Ramon Henderson and former wide receiver Xavier Watts, both sophomores, leaped Wallace following position changes.

Three seasons into his Notre Dame career, Wallace has opted to look for a new college football home. Rivals learned Thursday that Wallace entered the transfer portal. He should have three seasons of eligibility remaining at the new school of his choice.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Wallace played in 10 games last season mostly on special teams. He logged just 19 snaps on defense, according to Pro Football Focus, in addition 69 snaps on special teams. His lone tackle of the season came against Navy.

Wallace played in four games each as a freshman and sophomore. In those two seasons combined, Wallace tallied four tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Wallace, who came to Notre Dame as a three-star cornerback from Atlanta (Ga.) Lovett, never emerged as a reliable option at nickelback and was moved to safety to address depth concerns. Rivals ranked Wallace as the No. 57 cornerback in the 2019 class.

Notre Dame's safety depth chart should be in a healthy place in the 2022 season with the addition of Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph. The former All-American should find himself in a starting position alongside graduate seniors Houston Griffith or DJ Brown with Henderson and Watts pushing for playing time too.