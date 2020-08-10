Outside of the COVID-19 Pandemic and all the influence its had on collegiate sports, a significant Notre Dame storyline of the last year has been roster attrition and additions via transfers. For the most part, this equated to good news. In 2020, Dame added four graduate transfers in safety Isaiah Pryor (enrolled in January), wide receiver Bennet Skowronek (also enrolled in January), corner Nick McCloud and running back Trevor Speights.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec on a recruiting visit to Notre Dame. He recently transferred to Boston College, which will face Notre Dame in 2020. (BGI/Corey Bodden)

But attrition by transfer has also caused a few talented members of the 2017 and 2018 recruiting classes to flee for what they perceived as greener pastures. Coincidentally, a few of these players will likely play against Notre Dame in 2020 or 2021, which adds some extra spice to games that could otherwise be mundane matchups. This is, of course, depends on a season actually happening, which is looking less and less likely by the minute (Note: If not for breaking news, this story likely would have run late last week).

2020

Derrik Allen - Georgia Tech A year before Notre Dame signed Kyle Hamilton, the safety commit Fighting Irish fans were most excited about was a fellow Georgia native in Derrik Allen. Considered the No. 135 overall player in his class of 2018 according to Rivals, Allen was the highest rated safety prospect Notre Dame had signed since Max Redfield in 2013. At one point early in his recruiting process, he was ranked as high as No. 29 in his class and was believed to have five-start potential. After one season at Notre Dame, the 6-1 safety never saw the field and transferred to Georgia Tech at the start of 2019 fall camp. Having sat out a year, Allen is now eligible to play and it will be interesting to see if the rising junior can crack the deepest position group on the Georgia Tech depth chart.

If he does, it may be an indication that the immense potential he showed in high school wasn't utilized correctly by Notre Dame and safeties coach Terry Joseph (It's worth noting that Allen actually committed to the Fighting Irish while Mike Elko was still defensive coordinator/safeties coach.). Either way, Fighting Irish fans should have two opportunities to evaluate Allen's on-the-field development with the Yellow Jackets. Notre Dame is currently scheduled to face Georgia Tech on the road on Oct. 31 in 2020 and in South Bend on Nov. 20 in 2021.



Phil Jurkovec - Boston College The biggest loss of the 2020 offseason may have been Phil Jurkovec, who left the Notre Dame quarterback room shortly after the completion of the 2019 season and enrolled at Boston College. Of course, within a week of the ACC’s announcement that the Eagles would be part of the 2020 Fighting Irish schedule, the NCAA also ruled that Jurkovec is eligible. This means that the talented former four-star prospect should have the opportunity to start against Notre Dame at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. BlueandGold.com's Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel have already covered this reunion extensively, but the only thing that I will add is that while Jurkovec may have a chip on his shoulder prior to this game, he seemed to end on good terms with most of the Notre Dame players. Any animosity he may show is likely directed toward the coaching staff.

Just Missed Out On Playing One of the 2020 scheduling casualties was Arkansas, an opponent that was nixed once the SEC decided to only play in-conference this season. This alteration results in former Notre Dame offensive guard Luke Jones missing out on a return trip to South Bend. He transferred to the Razorbacks last spring (the team he originally committed to before flipping to Notre Dame) and never saw the field for the Fighting Irish.

A three-star recruit in the class of 2018, Jones wasn't considered a major loss for the Fighting Irish, but there is some speculation that he will win the starting center spot for Arkansas this season. It's also possible Notre Dame could reschedule Arkansas before Jones runs out of collegiate eligibility in 2022. Currently, the two programs aren't scheduled to play one another until 2025.



2021