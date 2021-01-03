The former four-star recruit played in three games this season, with all of his action coming in garbage time or on punt teams. He took a redshirt as a freshman.

Sophomore cornerback Isaiah Rutherford, the No. 110 player in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal Sunday night.

Rutherford played at Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit High School in the Sacramento area and chose Notre Dame over California, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon when he committed in October 2018. He initially left the Irish out of a top four of Cal, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon, but took an official visit to Notre Dame the weekend of the 2018 season opener.

Only safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 75 overall) and safety Litchfield Ajavon (No. 105) had higher rankings in the 2019 Rivals250 than Rutherford.

Rutherford is the fourth Notre Dame player to enter the portal since the season ended, joining running back Jafar Armstrong, center Colin Grunhard and running back Jahmir Smith. All four played reserve roles this season, and Smith stepped away from the team in October.