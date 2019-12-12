Notre Dame Coordination: The Long & The Short Of It
The unofficial “term limit” for Notre Dame football head coaches the past 90 years is considered 11 years. That’s because past icons such as Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz all lasted exactly that amount before stepping down.
It looks like an exception will be forthcoming soon.
Current head coach Brian Kelly will enter year 11 in 2020 with two more seasons left on his current contract, which is anticipated to be extended sometime soon for at least a couple more seasons, likely eclipsing the 13-year total Knute Rockne had from 1918-30 prior to his premature death.
For Notre Dame coordinators, the unofficial "term limit" falls more into the three- to four-year category.
When you are at such a high-profile school, you either excel to a point where you are going to be a head coach elsewhere, or the team flounders to where change is necessary.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news