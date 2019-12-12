The unofficial “term limit” for Notre Dame football head coaches the past 90 years is considered 11 years. That’s because past icons such as Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz all lasted exactly that amount before stepping down.

It looks like an exception will be forthcoming soon.

Current head coach Brian Kelly will enter year 11 in 2020 with two more seasons left on his current contract, which is anticipated to be extended sometime soon for at least a couple more seasons, likely eclipsing the 13-year total Knute Rockne had from 1918-30 prior to his premature death.

For Notre Dame coordinators, the unofficial "term limit" falls more into the three- to four-year category.