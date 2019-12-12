News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 13:39:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Coordination: The Long & The Short Of It

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

The unofficial “term limit” for Notre Dame football head coaches the past 90 years is considered 11 years. That’s because past icons such as Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz all lasted exactly that amount before stepping down.

It looks like an exception will be forthcoming soon.

Current head coach Brian Kelly will enter year 11 in 2020 with two more seasons left on his current contract, which is anticipated to be extended sometime soon for at least a couple more seasons, likely eclipsing the 13-year total Knute Rockne had from 1918-30 prior to his premature death.

For Notre Dame coordinators, the unofficial "term limit" falls more into the three- to four-year category.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

When you are at such a high-profile school, you either excel to a point where you are going to be a head coach elsewhere, or the team flounders to where change is necessary.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}