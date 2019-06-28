Notre Dame commit Michael Mayer will take part in The Opening Finals. (Rivals.com)

Football heaven is back. Arguably the biggest recruiting all-star event of the year, The Opening Finals will run from June 29-July 3 in Frisco, Texas (a suburb of Dallas) and feature a handful of Notre Dame targets and commits. The prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition is a part of The Opening Finals as well. Irish commit Drew Pyne will be taking part in the event as he sets out to prove that he is one of the best signal-callers in the country.

Pyne is coming off an impressive weekend at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. While he doesn’t have ideal size, he gets the most out of his throws thanks to his mechanics and lower body. Pyne is accurate and poised and is sure to make his mark this weekend. Pyne committed to Notre Dame in April of last year and has been one of the Irish’s vocal leaders on the recruiting trail. He is sure to do some recruiting for Notre Dame this weekend.

A big portion of The Opening Finals will be the 7v7 tournament. Pyne’s team features some of his future weapons in fellow Notre Dame commits Chris Tyree and Michael Mayer. The nation’s top all-purpose back, Tyree picked Notre Dame this offseason and made his official visit over the weekend. While other schools are sure to keep pushing for him, Tyree is locked in with the Irish. Mayer committed to Notre Dame in July of last year. The four-star tight end from Alexandria (Ky.) should be a nice security blanket for Pyne during the event as the two look to build plenty of chemistry.

As far as targets go, the 2020 recruiting board is starting to dwindle down, but four-star Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) safety Lathan Ransom remains a top priority. Ransom is down to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas and made his way to South Bend for an official visit earlier this month. Still, Notre Dame has an uphill battle in that recruitment as Ohio State seems to have momentum, and a decision could come before the end of summer. Two of the best in 2021 will be taking part in the offensive line/defensive line challenge in five-star Corona Centennial (Calif.) defensive end Korey Foreman and four-star offensive tackle Donovan Jackson. Foreman is ranked a Top 5 overall prospect in the country, while Jackson is an elite talent in the trenches. Both notched Notre Dame offers during the spring evaluation period.