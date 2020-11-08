Notre Dame Commits, Targets React To Monumental Win Over Clemson
Notre Dame's commits and targets in the 2021, 2022 and even 2023 classes are buzzing after the Fighting Irish's 47-40 double overtime victory over Clemson.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer is compiling recruit reaction and posting on the Rockne's Roundtable message board.
Click Here to read.
----
