Notre Dame is in the playoff and will play No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. Several of Notre Dame's commits offered their thoughts on the playoff selection and the matchup with the Tigers and you can read them below.

"So excited. The players and coaching staff earned their way to this spot week in and week out. Can't wait to watch them play!"

"It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Irish. Notre Dame has had a great season, and I’m excited to watch them continue it against Clemson."





"I think it’s great they made the playoff and that it’s very well deserved, and I think they’ll handle business against Clemson!"

"I'm super excited for this game and the opportunity that I will be walking into very soon. Let's slay the Tigers."

"I can’t wait to watch Notre Dame play. I think a lot of people have doubted us and I want us to prove everyone wrong. I think it will be a good game though."



"I think if they play their game we should be fine. Ian Book dropping dimes like always."

"It’s gonna be one of the best games of the season."

Notre Dame has had an incredible 12-0 season. Clemson is a very good team, but so are we. I certainly believe!! Can't wait!!"

"I’m so pumped. Especially that they’re playing in Dallas, I’ll definitely be there. This team put in all the work and deserve to be playing in the playoff."

"I'm so proud of what they've done this season, and I know they're about to shut up the people that don't believe they're a top four team. I'm excited to be a part of this program next year."