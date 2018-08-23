The Maxwell Football Adidas have announced the 2018 watch list for the Maxwell Club's National High School Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year awards, presented yearly to the nation's best football player on each side of the ball.

The following is from a press release received by BGI Thursday from the Maxwell Football Club

"The award was established in 2007 and former winners include Jacob Eason (Lake Stevens HS - Georgia), Trenton Thompson (2014 Westover HS - Georgia), Will Grier (2013 Davidson Day School - Florida), Derrick Henry (2012 Yulee HS - Alabama), Noah Spence (2011 Bishop McDevitt HS - Ohio State), Jeff Driskel (2010 Hagerty HS - Florida), Sharif Floyd (2009 George Washington HS - Florida), Jamarkus McFarland (2008 Lufkin HS - Oklahoma) and DeVier Posey (2007 Cincinnati LaSalle HS - Ohio State). Last season for the first time both offensive and defensive players were recognized, 2017 honors going to Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville, GA High School/Clemson) and Taron Vincent (IMG Academy/Ohio State).

The Maxwell Football Club has been recognizing excellence at all levels of football since 1935 and has a major focus on high school football nationally, while adidas currently outfits over 30 collegiate FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) teams as well as some of the top high school programs in the country.

The winner of the 2018 MFC NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY ADIDAS will be announced on Wednesday January 16, 2019 and the formal presentation of the award will take place at the Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala that will take place on Friday March 8, 2019 at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey."