After a week off, BGI will be back on the road this weekend, heading to St. Louis to see St. John Vianney take on De Smet.

St. John Vianney will feature Notre Dame running back commit Kyren Williams, who has at least two touchdowns in every game so far this season.

De Smet will feature 2020 Notre Dame wide receiver target Jordan Johnson, the No. 45 overall player in the class of 2020.

BGI will have full coverage of the game, including highlights, analysis and interviews with both players, so stay tuned.