Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Sept. 20-21
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
BGI ON THE ROAD
After a week off, BGI will be back on the road this weekend, heading to St. Louis to see St. John Vianney take on De Smet.
St. John Vianney will feature Notre Dame running back commit Kyren Williams, who has at least two touchdowns in every game so far this season.
De Smet will feature 2020 Notre Dame wide receiver target Jordan Johnson, the No. 45 overall player in the class of 2020.
BGI will have full coverage of the game, including highlights, analysis and interviews with both players, so stay tuned.
GAME OF THE WEEK
In a battle of undefeated teams, Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (3-0) will travel to Red Bank (N.J.) Regional (2-0).
Red Bank Catholic is averaging 42 points per game this season, and has allowed only 28 total points in three games.
The game will kickoff Friday at 7:00 p.m. eastern time.
ADDITIONAL GAMES
• WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman: vs. Alton (Ill) High (2-2)
• S Litchfield Ajavon: vs. Washington (D.C.) Maret (2-1).
• P Jay Bramblett: at Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge (0-4).
• OL Quinn Carroll: Apple Valley (Minn.) Eastview (2-1).
• QB Brendon Clark: at Midlothian (Va.) High (1-3).
• OL Zeke Correll: at Cincinnati Withrow (0-4).
• DE Howard Cross: s Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII
• LB Osita Ekwonu: at Concord (N.C.) Cannon (1-3).
• S Kyle Hamilton: at Cleveland (Ga.) White County (1-3).
• WR Cam Hart: vs. Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan Catholic (1-2).
• LB Jack Kiser: at Bourbon (Ind.) Triton (3-2).
• OL Andrew Kristofic: at North Huntingdon (Pa.) Norwin (2-2).
• DT Jacob Lacey: vs. Fort Collins (Colo.) Rocky Mountain (1-3).
• TE Michael Mayer: at Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis de Sales (3-1).
• OL John Olmstead: vs. Carteret (N.J.) High (2-0).
• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: vs. Fort Worth (Texas) Eastern Hills (0-3).
• QB Drew Pyne: at Trumbull (Conn.) High (1-1).
• DL Hunter Spears: vs. Wylie (Texas) High (0-3).
• CB KJ Wallace: at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove (3-1).
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.