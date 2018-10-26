Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.

In a rematch of last year's state championship, Hamilton and Atlanta Marist will take on Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity (8-0)

Blessed Trinity features several division one prospects, including Ohio State running back commit Steele Chambers and current Notre Dame linebacker target JD Bertrand.

Last season, Blessed Trinity got the best of Marist, capturing the Georgia 4A State championship by a score of 16-7.

The game between Marist and Blessed Trinity will kickoff at 7:30 eastern time at Blessed Trinity.