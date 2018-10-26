Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Oct. 26-27
GAMES OF THE WEEK
In a rematch of last year's state championship, Hamilton and Atlanta Marist will take on Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity (8-0)
Blessed Trinity features several division one prospects, including Ohio State running back commit Steele Chambers and current Notre Dame linebacker target JD Bertrand.
Last season, Blessed Trinity got the best of Marist, capturing the Georgia 4A State championship by a score of 16-7.
The game between Marist and Blessed Trinity will kickoff at 7:30 eastern time at Blessed Trinity.
In a battle of Pennsylvania powerhouses, Kristofic and Pine-Richland will take on Wexford (Pa.) North Allegheny (9-0), the former home of current Irish offensive lineman Josh Lugg.
Pine-Richland dominated last season's matchup, winning 48-28 on the road.
This year's game will kickoff Friday night at 7:00 p.m. eastern time.
ADDITIONAL GAMES
• WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman: at Evanston (Ill.) High (7-2) in first round of Illinois Class 8A state playoffs.
• S Litchfield Ajavon: at North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep (6-1).
• TE Kevin Bauman: vs. Middletown (N.J.) North (1-5).
• P Jay Bramblett: BYE
• OL Quinn Carroll: vs Farmington (Minn.) High (1-7).
• QB Brendon Clark: at Richmond (Va.) Hermitage (1-8).
• OL Zeke Correll:at Loveland (Ohio) High (1-8).
• DE Howard Cross: vs. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep (6-2).
• LB Osita Ekwonu: at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian (8-0)..
• WR Cam Hart: vs. Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara (3-5).
• LB Jack Kiser: vs. Flora (Ind.) Carroll (4-6).
• DT Jacob Lacey: at Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic (7-2).
• TE Michael Mayer: vs. Alexandria (Ky.) Campbell County (6-3).
• OL John Olmstead: vs. Iselin (N.J.) Kennedy Memorial (2-5).
• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: vs. Midland (Texas) Christian (7-1).
• QB Drew Pyne: at Hillsdale (N.J.) Pascack Valley (3-4).
• CB Isaiah Rutherford: Elk Grove (Calif.) Pleasant Grove (0-9).
• DL Hunter Spears: at Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial (4-2).
• CB KJ Wallace: vs. Stone Mountain (Ga.) Redan (0-8).
• RB Kyren Williams: Nov. 2 in first round of Missouri Class Five state playoffs.
