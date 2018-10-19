Rivals.com

Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.

BGI ON THE ROAD

BGI will be on the road today in two different states checking out 2019 Irish commits.

BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden will be in Cincinnati watching Irish offensive line commit Zeke Correll and Cincinnati Anderson (6-2) take on Cincinnati Walnut Hills (2-6). Anderson won last year's battle 46-0 and will aim to do the same this season. Walnut Hills features 2019 four-star defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, a Virginia commit, so Correll should have a test on the interior. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET. Make sure to stay locked for updates from the game.

BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney will be in Bowling Green, Kentucky taking in Irish commit Jacob Lacey's game on Friday at 7 p.m. central. South Warren (8-0) is set to take on cross-town rival Bowling Green High (7-1) looking to avenge last year's 43-7 loss. In the past five weeks, South Warren has allowed just 14 total points including three shutouts. Bowling Green averages 36.3 points per game offensively. Follow along on BGI for updates.

TOP GAMES

Along with the top matchups BGI will see on Friday, there are several other big-time games involving Irish commits.

Irish 2020 tight end commit Kevin Bauman will participate in a battle of undefeated teams. Red Bank Catholic (6-0) will travel to Rumson (N.J.) Rumson-Fair Haven (6-0) today at 7 p.m. Rumson-Fair Haven features 2019 offensive line Evan Davis, who is committed to Buffalo. This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2013, which was won 45-0 by Red Bank Catholic.

Notre Dame wide receiver commit Cam Hart and Good Counsel (5-2-1) will face a tough test tonight when they host Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic 5-1). DeMatha features a ton of talent including 2019 Rivals100 athlete DeMarcco Hellams, an Alabama commit, 2020 Rivals100 running back Marshawn Lloyd and 2020 Rivals250 defensive end Coziah Izzard. All three players have picked up offers from the Irish. Good Counsel won last year's meeting 20-14.

ADDITIONAL GAMES