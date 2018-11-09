Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Nov. 9-10
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Irish wide receiver commit Kendall Abdur-Rahman will face off against a major Notre Dame 2020 target on Saturday.
Abdur-Rahman and his Edwardsville teammates moved onto the third round of the Class 8A playoffs with a 45-16 win over Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora (9-2). Edwardsville now will face the defending state champions in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East (11-0). Lincoln-Way East is the home of Irish 2020 athlete target AJ Henning and won their opening two playoff games by a combined 94-0.
Abdur-Rahman accounted for 215 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the second round win. The game is at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Cincinnati Anderson (8-3) avenged a regular-season loss by taking down Kings Mills (Ohio) Kings (9-1) 42-35 in the first round of Ohio Division II state playoffs. Kings had previously defeated Anderson 35-14.
Irish offensive line commit Zeke Correll and the Anderson offensive line helped pave the way for over 500 yards of total offense.
For round two, Anderson will face off against a Troy (Ohio) High that sits at 10-1 entering the contest. Correll and company will try to break a Troy defense that has allowed just 10.7 points per game. Anderson is averaging 33.6 points this season.
The game is set to kick at 7 p.m. ET today (Nov. 9).
Anderson defeated Troy 33-0 in the first round of the Division II playoffs last season.
Notre Dame 2020 tight end commit Michael Mayer and Covington Catholic have breezed through most of their 2018 schedule, but will face a 9-2 Sterling (Ky.) Montgomery County squad at 7:30 p.m. ET in a home game for the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Mayer is a key component of a Covington Catholic offense that is scoring 41.9 points per game while giving up just 9.9 points to the opposition. Montgomery enters the matchup with a nearly identical 41.0 scoring average, but is allowing 24.6 points per game defensively. The Rivals250 prospect will play a major role in helping determine the outcome of this playoff matchup.
ADDITIONAL GAMES
• S Litchfield Ajavon: at Woodberry Forest (Va.) High (5-2).
• TE Kevin Bauman: vs. Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (2-8) in the first round of the Non-Public Group 3 playoffs.
• P Jay Bramblett: vs. Montgomery (Ala.) Lanier (4-6) in first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
• OL Quinn Carroll: Edina (Minn.) High’s (7-3) season came to an end with a 29-28 loss at the hands of Albertville (Minn.) St. Michael Albertville (8-3) in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs last week.
• QB Brendon Clark: vs. Midlothian (Va.) James River (3-7) in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
• DE Howard Cross: vs. Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep (7-3) in first round of Non-Public Group 4 playoffs.
• LB Osita Ekwonu: Charlotte Providence Day's (5-6) season came to an end with a 28-12 loss to Charlotte Christian (10-0) in the first round of the Division I Independent Schools state playoffs.
• S Kyle Hamilton: vs. Ringgold (Ga.) Heritage (5-5) in first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
• WR Cam Hart: at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha (7-2) in the semifinals of the Washington Catholic Athletic playoffs.
• LB Jack Kiser: at Bourbon (Ind.) Triton (9-3) in the fourth round of the Class 1A playoffs.
• OL Andrew Kristofic: vs. Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (7-5) in the semifinals of the Class 6A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League playoffs.
• DT Jacob Lacey: vs. Leitchfield (Ky.) Grayson County (8-3) in round two.
• OL John Olmstead: vs. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep (6-3) in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey Non-Public Group Four playoffs.
• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: vs. Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints (2-5).
• QB Drew Pyne: at Fairfield (Conn.) Ludlowe (6-2).
• CB Isaiah Rutherford: at Granite Bay (Calif.) High (5-5) in the second round of the Division II playoffs.
• DL Hunter Spears: at Rowlett (Texas) High (7-1).
• CB KJ Wallace: vs. Madison (Ga.) Morgan County (5-5) in round one of the Class 3A playoffs.
• RB Kyren Williams: at St. Louis Chaminade (6-6).
