Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Nov. 30-Dec.1
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Mayer and Lacey will face each other this weekend as they both try to take home the Kentucky Class 5A State Championship.
Both teams come into the game with a 14-0 record and neither team has had a playoff opponent come within 14 points of them.
The game between South Warren and Covington Catholic will kickoff at 2:00 p.m. central time in Lexington, Ky.
Running back commit Kyren Williams will also go for a state championship.
After scoring four touchdowns in the semifinal victory, Williams will look to lead his team to the Missouri Class 5A state championship against a 9-4 Independence (Mo.) Fort Osage team.
St. John Vianney and Fort Osage will kickoff on Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m. central time.
ADDITIONAL GAMES
LB JD Bertand: vs. LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County (12-1) in the semifinals of the Georgia Class AAAA playoffs.
QB Brendon Clark: vs. Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes (13-0) in the semifinals of the Virginia Group 6A playoffs.
S Kyle Hamilton: vs. Cartersville (Ga.) High (13-0) in the semifinals of the Georgia AAAA playoffs.
OL Andrew Kristofic: vs. Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep (12-1) in the semifinals of the PIAA Championship.
QB Drew Pyne: vs. Fairfield (Conn.) Fairfield Prep (10-1) in the second round of the Connecticut Class LL State Playoffs.
----
