Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.

Mayer and Lacey will face each other this weekend as they both try to take home the Kentucky Class 5A State Championship.

Both teams come into the game with a 14-0 record and neither team has had a playoff opponent come within 14 points of them.

The game between South Warren and Covington Catholic will kickoff at 2:00 p.m. central time in Lexington, Ky.