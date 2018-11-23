Notre Dame running back commit Kyren Williams looks to advance to the state title game this week Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.

GAMES OF THE WEEK

After scoring four touchdowns in a 69-28 victory for St. Louis St. John Vianney (10-3) over Jackson (Mo.) High (11-0) in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 5 playoffs, Williams will look to continue his playoff success this week against Carthage (Mo.) High (11-1) in the semifinals. Carthage boasts an explosive offense that has been held under 40 points only twice so far in 2018. Carthage and St. John Vianney will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. central time on Saturday, Nov. 24



Red Bank Catholic will play for a State Championship this weekend. In the final of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 playoffs, Bauman and Red Bank will face Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei (10-1). The teams did not meet in the regular season. Mater Dei entered the playoffs as the third overall seed, while undefeated Red Bank Catholic came in as the No. 1 overall seed. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. central on Friday, Nov. 16.

Kiser and Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer will look at to repeat as Indiana 1A State Champions this weekend. After beating Monroe (Ind.) Adams Central (13-1) 38-7 in the Indiana Class 1A semifinals, Pioneer will take on Cayuga (Ind.) North Vermillion (13-1) in the Class 1A championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will mark Pioneer's third-straight appearance in the championship game.

Cross and Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's (9-2) will also play for a state championship this weekend. After defeating Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep 24-14 in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 4 semifinals, St. Joseph's will face Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (10-1) in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 4 championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The championship game kickoff on Saturday Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. eastern time.

ADDITIONAL GAMES