Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Nov. 23-24
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
After scoring four touchdowns in a 69-28 victory for St. Louis St. John Vianney (10-3) over Jackson (Mo.) High (11-0) in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 5 playoffs, Williams will look to continue his playoff success this week against Carthage (Mo.) High (11-1) in the semifinals.
Carthage boasts an explosive offense that has been held under 40 points only twice so far in 2018.
Carthage and St. John Vianney will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. central time on Saturday, Nov. 24
Red Bank Catholic will play for a State Championship this weekend.
In the final of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 playoffs, Bauman and Red Bank will face Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei (10-1). The teams did not meet in the regular season.
Mater Dei entered the playoffs as the third overall seed, while undefeated Red Bank Catholic came in as the No. 1 overall seed.
The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. central on Friday, Nov. 16.
Kiser and Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer will look at to repeat as Indiana 1A State Champions this weekend.
After beating Monroe (Ind.) Adams Central (13-1) 38-7 in the Indiana Class 1A semifinals, Pioneer will take on Cayuga (Ind.) North Vermillion (13-1) in the Class 1A championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The game will mark Pioneer's third-straight appearance in the championship game.
Cross and Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's (9-2) will also play for a state championship this weekend.
After defeating Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep 24-14 in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 4 semifinals, St. Joseph's will face Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (10-1) in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 4 championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The championship game kickoff on Saturday Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. eastern time.
ADDITIONAL GAMES
• LB JD Bertrand:vs. Covington (Ga.) Eastside (12-0) in the quarterfinals of the Georgia Class AAAA playoffs.
• QB Brendon Clark: vs. Stafford (Va.) Colonial Forge (11-0) in the quarterfinals of the Virginia Group 6A playoffs.
• S Kyle Hamilton: vs. Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Parsons in the quarterfinals of the Georgia AAAA playoffs.
• OL Andrew Kristofic: vs. State College (Pa.) High (13-1) in the quarterfinals of the Pennsylvania Class 6A playoffs.
• DT Jacob Lacey: vs. Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham (12-1) in the semifinals of the Kentucky Class 5A playoffs.
• TE Michael Mayer: vs. Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County (12-2) in the semifinals of the Kentucky Class 5A playoffs.
• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal (8-3) in the first round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I playoffs.
• QB Drew Pyne: vs. Darien (Conn.) High (9-0).
• DL Hunter Spears: vs. Waco (Texas) Midway in the second round of the Texas Class 6A Division I playoffs..
