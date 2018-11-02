Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Nov. 2-3
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Notre Dame linebacker commit Osita Ekwonu and Charlotte Providence Day will have their hands full in the first round of North Carolina Division III state playoffs.
Providence Day will face undefeated Charlotte Christian (9-0), who capped off the regular season with a last-second win over Ekwonu and Providence Day, 33-32.
In last week's matchup, Ekwonu had 30 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
The game between Providence Day and Charlotte Christian will kickoff at Charlotte Christian on Friday at 7:00 p.m. eastern.
Rutherford will also open playoff action this weekend, going up against Roseville (Calif.) Woodcreek (7-3) in the first round of the California Division II playoffs.
Jesuit also boasts a 7-3 record, so the two teams should be fairly evenly matched when they meet Saturday afternoon.
The game between Jesuit and Woodcreek will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. pacific time Saturday at Woodcreek High School.
ADDITIONAL GAMES
• WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman: vs. Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora (9-1) in round two of the Class 8A state playoffs.
• S Litchfield Ajavon: vs Bethesda (Md.) (7-1).
• TE Kevin Bauman: Awaiting playoff scheduling
• P Jay Bramblett: vs. Madison (Al.) James Clemens (7-2).
• OL Quinn Carroll:vs. Alberville (Minn.) St. Michael Albertville (7-3) in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
• QB Brendon Clark: vs Richmond (Va.) Wythe (0-9).
• OL Zeke Correll: vs. Kings Mills (Ohio) Kings (9-1) in the first round of Ohio Division II state playoffs.
• DE Howard Cross: awaiting playoff scheduling.
• S Kyle Hamilton: awaiting playoff scheduling.
• WR Cam Hart: awaiting playoff scheduling.
• LB Jack Kiser: at Lafayette (Ind.) Central Catholic (5-6) in the third round the Class 1A state playoffs.
• OL Andrew Kristofic: vs. Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (5-5).
• DT Jacob Lacey: vs. Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo (5-5) in the first round of the Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs.
• TE Michael Mayer: vs. Versailles (Ky.) Woodford (2-8) in the first round of the Kentucky 5A State Playoffs.
• OL John Olmstead: vs Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep (6-3) in the first round of the New Jersey Non-Public Group Four playoffs.
• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: vs Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints (2-5).
• QB Drew Pyne: at Fairfield (Conn.) Ludlowe (5-2).
• DL Hunter Spears:: at Garland (Texas) South Garland (2-6)
• CB KJ Wallace: at Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster (5-3).
• RB Kyren Williams: vs. Ballwin (Mo.) Parkway West (7-3).
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.