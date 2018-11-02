Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.

Notre Dame linebacker commit Osita Ekwonu and Charlotte Providence Day will have their hands full in the first round of North Carolina Division III state playoffs.

Providence Day will face undefeated Charlotte Christian (9-0), who capped off the regular season with a last-second win over Ekwonu and Providence Day, 33-32.

In last week's matchup, Ekwonu had 30 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

The game between Providence Day and Charlotte Christian will kickoff at Charlotte Christian on Friday at 7:00 p.m. eastern.