Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Nov. 16-17
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Red Bank Catholic will play for a State Championship this weekend.
In the final of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 playoffs, Bauman and Red Bank will face Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei (10-1). The teams did not meet in the regular season.
Mater Dei entered the playoffs as the third overall seed, while undefeated Red Bank Catholic came in as the No. 1 overall seed.
The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. central on Friday, Nov. 16.
After a tight three-point win in the second round of the Ohio Division II State Playoffs, Anderson has advanced to the quarterfinals as a No. 7 seed.
On Friday, Anderson will face off against No. 1 seed Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1). The two teams did not meet during the regular season.
The game between Anderson and Winton Woods will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. eastern time on Friday, Nov. 26,
• WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman: Season completed.
• S Litchfield Ajavon: Season completed.
• P Jay Bramblett:vs. Wetumpka (Ala.) High (9-2) in the second round of the Alabama Class 6A Playoffs.
• OL Quinn Carroll: Season completed.
• QB Brendon Clark: vs. Chester (Va.) Dale (9-2) in the second round of the Virginia Group 6A playoffs.
• DE Howard Cross: vs. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep (7-3) in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 4 playoffs.
• LB Osita Ekwonu: Season completed.
• S Kyle Hamilton: vs. Atlanta St. Pius Catholic (10-1) in the second round of the Georgia AAAA playoffs.
• WR Cam Hart: Season completed.
• LB Jack Kiser: vs. Monroe (Ind.) Logansport (13-0) in the seminfinals of the Indiana Class 1A playoffs
• OL Andrew Kristofic: vs. Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (9-3) in the WPIAL Class 6A title game.
• DT Jacob Lacey: vs. Owensboro (Ky.) High (10-2) in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs.
• TE Michael Mayer: vs. Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (10-2) in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs.
• OL John Olmstead: Season completed.
• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: Awaiting playoff scheduling.
• QB Drew Pyne: vs. Darien (Conn.) High (9-0)
• CB Isaiah Rutherford: vs. Loomis (Calif.) Del Oro (10-1) in the semifinals of California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
• DL Hunter Spears:vs. Plano (Texas) Plano East in the first round of the Texas Class 6A Division I state playoffs.
• CB KJ Wallace: vs. Calhoun (Ga.) High (11-0) in the second round of the Georgia Class AAA playoffs.
• RB Kyren Williams: vs. Jackson (Mo.) High (11-0) in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 5 State Playoffs.
----
