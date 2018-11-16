2020 Notre Dame commit Kevin Bauman will play for a state championship this weekend Rivals.com

Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.

GAMES OF THE WEEK

Red Bank Catholic will play for a State Championship this weekend. In the final of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 playoffs, Bauman and Red Bank will face Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei (10-1). The teams did not meet in the regular season. Mater Dei entered the playoffs as the third overall seed, while undefeated Red Bank Catholic came in as the No. 1 overall seed. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. central on Friday, Nov. 16.

After a tight three-point win in the second round of the Ohio Division II State Playoffs, Anderson has advanced to the quarterfinals as a No. 7 seed. On Friday, Anderson will face off against No. 1 seed Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1). The two teams did not meet during the regular season. The game between Anderson and Winton Woods will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. eastern time on Friday, Nov. 26,