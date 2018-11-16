Ticker
Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Nov. 16-17

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Reporter

2020 Notre Dame commit Kevin Bauman will play for a state championship this weekend
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where all of Notre Dame's commits will be playing this week.

GAMES OF THE WEEK 

Red Bank Catholic will play for a State Championship this weekend.

In the final of the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 playoffs, Bauman and Red Bank will face Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei (10-1). The teams did not meet in the regular season.

Mater Dei entered the playoffs as the third overall seed, while undefeated Red Bank Catholic came in as the No. 1 overall seed.

The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. central on Friday, Nov. 16.

After a tight three-point win in the second round of the Ohio Division II State Playoffs, Anderson has advanced to the quarterfinals as a No. 7 seed.

On Friday, Anderson will face off against No. 1 seed Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1). The two teams did not meet during the regular season.

The game between Anderson and Winton Woods will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. eastern time on Friday, Nov. 26,

• WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman: Season completed.

• S Litchfield Ajavon: Season completed.

• P Jay Bramblett:vs. Wetumpka (Ala.) High (9-2) in the second round of the Alabama Class 6A Playoffs.

• OL Quinn Carroll: Season completed.

• QB Brendon Clark: vs. Chester (Va.) Dale (9-2) in the second round of the Virginia Group 6A playoffs.

• DE Howard Cross: vs. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep (7-3) in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 4 playoffs.

• LB Osita Ekwonu: Season completed.

• S Kyle Hamilton: vs. Atlanta St. Pius Catholic (10-1) in the second round of the Georgia AAAA playoffs.

• WR Cam Hart: Season completed.

• LB Jack Kiser: vs. Monroe (Ind.) Logansport (13-0) in the seminfinals of the Indiana Class 1A playoffs

• OL Andrew Kristofic: vs. Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (9-3) in the WPIAL Class 6A title game.

• DT Jacob Lacey: vs. Owensboro (Ky.) High (10-2) in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs.

• TE Michael Mayer: vs. Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (10-2) in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs.

OL John Olmstead: Season completed.

• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: Awaiting playoff scheduling.

• QB Drew Pyne: vs. Darien (Conn.) High (9-0)

• CB Isaiah Rutherford: vs. Loomis (Calif.) Del Oro (10-1) in the semifinals of California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.

• DL Hunter Spears:vs. Plano (Texas) Plano East in the first round of the Texas Class 6A Division I state playoffs.

• CB KJ Wallace: vs. Calhoun (Ga.) High (11-0) in the second round of the Georgia Class AAA playoffs.

• RB Kyren Williams: vs. Jackson (Mo.) High (11-0) in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 5 State Playoffs.

