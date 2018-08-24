The 2018 season kicked off for five Irish commits last week, and that number is set to grow with more programs across the country beginning the year. Take a look at which Notre Dame pledges will be in action this week.

Tuscaloosa Hillcrest (0-0) at Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park (0-0) - 7 p.m. CT Notre Dame punter commit Jay Bramblett and Hillcrest will begin the season on the road. Hillcrest finished 10-4 last season on their way to a Class 6A semifinals appearance while Spain Park went 6-5. Bramblett will also suit up at quarterback for his team.

Cincinnati Anderson (0-0) vs. Cincinnati Mt. Healthy (0-0) - 7 p.m. ET Both Cincinnati programs will face their season openers tonight with Anderson holding the home field advantage. Anderson finished 10-2 and will aim to make a deep run in the Ohio Division II playoffs. Mt. Healthy recorded a 4-6 record in 2017.

Providence Day (0-1) vs. Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View (0-1) - 7 p.m. ET Ekwonu and Providence Day fell 41-20 in their opener against Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian and returns to action this evening against a South Carolina foe. Ridge View finished 7-4 in 2017 while Providence Day aims to get back on track to build toward a Division I playoff run.

Atlanta Marist (0-0) vs. Atlanta Lovett (0-1) - 7:30 p.m. ET Hamilton and Marist open their season against Notre Dame cornerback commit KJ Wallace and Atlanta Lovett, who fell in their first contest last week. Marist went 14-1 last season falling in the Class 6A title game, so the program has their sights set on finishing the job in 2018. Marist took down Lovett 31-14 last season. BGI will be on the scene in Atlanta, so stay tuned to Rockne's Roundtable for live updates.

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel (0-0) at Marietta (Ga.) High (0-1) - 7:30 p.m. ET Hart and Good Counsel will make a trip to the Southeast to start their 2018 campaign against Marietta and Notre Dame 2020 targets five-star athlete Arik Gilbert and Rivals250 safety Rashad Torrence. Marietta also boasts 2020 quarterback Harrison Bailey, who ranks No. 24 nationally, and Rivals100 defensive end BJ Ojulari, among others. It will be quite the road test for Good Counsel and Hart.

Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer (1-0) vs. Winamac (Ind.) High (0-1) - 7:00 p.m. ET Unsurprisingly, Kiser put together a strong performance in a 44-0 week one win over Walton (Ind.) Lewis Cass. The Irish commit intercepted two passes while rushing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a 48-yard touchdown pass. Kiser and Pioneer return home this week to continue their hot start against a Winamac team that finished 4-7 a year ago.

Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland (0-0) vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (0-0) - 7:30 p.m. ET Pine-Richland and Kristofic won't have any time to ease into the 2018 season starting the year off hosting the No. 1 team in the country — IMG Academy. The Rams finished 15-0 last year and Class 6A champs, but will need to replace current Notre Dame freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Kristofic will face some of the nation's best defensively including five-star 2019 defensive end and Georgia commit Nolan Smith and 2019 Rivals100 defensive end and Arkansas commit Eric Gregory. Not to mention, IMG boats 2019 five-star running back Trey Sanders, 2019 Rivals100 running back Noah Cain and many others. BGI will be in attendance, so stay tuned for live updates and coverage.

Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren (0-0) vs. Bowling Green (Ky.) Warren Central (0-1) - 5 p.m. CT (Aug. 25) A little Saturday action for Lacey and company as they will face Warren Central at Western Kentucky University. Lacey recorded seven total tackles including four for loss and one sack in South Warren's 49-17 opening win over Hopkinsville (Ky.) High. South Warren won last year's matchup 43-6 while Warren Central finished 0-11.

Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (1-0) vs. Lexington (Ky.) Henry Clay - 6 p.m. ET Mayer shined at middle linebacker for Coving Catholic last week recording nine total tackles including three for loss and forcing a fumble in a 40-7 win over Union (Ky.) Ryle. Covington Catholic looks to move to 2-0 in their effort to repeat as Class 5A state champions. Henry Clay finished 7-5 in 2017. The game will be played at Lexington Catholic.

Atlanta Lovett (0-1) at Atlanta Marist (0-0) - 7:30 p.m. ET As mentioned above, Wallace will face off against Hamilton early in the season. Lovett looks to bounce back from a close 24-21 loss to Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian in week one. Wallace told BGI earlier this summer Hamilton has the 2-1 edge in the series between the Irish commits, so Wallace aims to even it up before heading to South Bend.