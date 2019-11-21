Notre Dame tight end commit Kevin Bauman had a big reception for 56 yards and made timely plays defensively to lead Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state championship game last year. Bauman's squad knocked off Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei 14-10 in the state title game, but little did he know that he would be defeating a future teammate in athlete Clarence Lewis. Bauman was committed to Notre Dame in last year's game, but Lewis had yet to receive an offer from the Irish. The two Notre Dame 2020 commits will face off on the field once again.

Notre Dame commits Kevin Bauman (left) and Clarence Lewis (right) face off in the playoffs this Saturday.

Red Bank Catholic faces Mater Dei in the Non-Public Group 3 semifinals Nov. 22 The two Irish commits play both sides of the ball, and there's even a chance that Lewis, at defensive back, may have to stop Bauman, running routes at tight end. Mater Dei comes into the contest at 7-3, while RBC had a first-round playoff bye and sits at 5-3 on the season.

The winner of the Bauman-Lewis matchup will advance to the state finals, and there are three other Notre Dame commits who will be playing to reach a championship game berth as well. Interestingly enough, pass rushing specialist Jordan Botelho's team has only played three times since the beginning of October. The bye weeks during the regular season and playoffs have been a bit quirky. Honolulu St. Louis (10-0) last played Nov. 1 but faces Mililani (Hawai'i) High (8-4) in the semifinals of the Division I Open Hawai'i state playoffs Nov. 22. The Crusaders knocked off Mililani 54-27 Sept. 27 and have defeated them in the playoffs the past two seasons as well. If Botelho's squad wins the state title this year, he will have won a state title every year he's been in high school and has only lost one game, back when he was a freshman. Also in the state semifinals is Irish five-star wide receiver pledge Jordan Johnson.

St. Louis De Smet (12-0) faces a big test against Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar (10-2) in the semifinals of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs Nov. 23. De Smet comes into the contest averaging 45.8 points per game, and Johnson has been a big play weapon for the Spartans, averaging 21 yards per reception. Notre Dame class of 2021 quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner's incredible junior season nearly came to an end last week, as La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School (11-0) was up by one point, and the opposing team attempted a two-point conversion with :23 left to win the game with the score at 52-51. Bishop's stopped the conversion and advanced to the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs Nov. 23 versus Solona Beach (Calif.) Santa Fe Christian (7-3). Buchner has two more opponents that will look to stop him from his goal of a state title, and he may be able to break some records along the way.

A Notre Dame commit is playing in a state title game this weekend. Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High (7-4) has a few losses on its record, but don't be fooled, it's one of the best teams in the nation. They're ranked No. 24 in the nation and the four losses have all come against MaxPreps Top 25 teams. St. John's is home to Irish long snapper pledge Alex Peitsch, and he will look to help his team against a strong Olney (Md.) Good Counsel (8-3) squad in the championship game of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs Nov. 24.

WEEKEND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE