Notre Dame commits cap off seasons with state title wins

New Jersey had a shortened season in 2020, and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic only played six games, finishing with a 5-1 record. With no playoffs, there was only bragging rights and media rankings to look at. Bergen Catholic finished as the No. 1 team in the state per MaxPreps, but there’s no hardware to go with that. The New Jersey powerhouse led by Notre Dame class of 2022 commits Steve Angeli (6-2, 215-pound quarterback) and Jayden Bellamy (5-11, 175-pound defensive back) came into the season ranked as the nation’s No. 11 team per MaxPreps. Expectations were high, and they delivered. Bergen Catholic climbed all the way up to No. 6 in the land per MaxPreps and may finish the year in the top five. On Nov. 26, the Crusaders (12-0) knocked off Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (8-5) 28-7 in the championship game of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament Nov. 27.

Steve Angeli (left) and Jayden Bellamy (right) led Bergen Catholic to a championship on Saturday. (Mike Singer)

It was Bergen Catholic’s second win against their rival on the season, and Don Bosco Prep was the team to defeat them in 2020. Angeli completed nine passes for 14 yards and 101 yards with one touchdown and added 29 yards on the ground. Bellamy was the recipient of Angeli’s touchdown pass on slant route that Bellamy took to the house for a 14-yard score.

Drayk Bowen leads Andrean to a state title

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean (12-3) had its Indiana Class 2A state title game versus Evansville (Ind.) Mater Dei (12-3) Nov. 27, and Irish class of 2023 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen put his team on his back. In the 21-9 triumph, Bowen ran 24 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he had five tackles, a key strip sack and blocked one punt. “It’s pure joy,” Bowen told NWI.com after the game. “I know the seniors are happy. this whole game is for them. They got us here, they helped lead us here, so we wanted one more for them.” Coming into the contest, Bowen had 99 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, one pass broken up and one forced fumble on the season. He rushed for over 900 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year.

Mater Dei, CJ Williams finish season in style

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (11-0) was MaxPreps’ preseason No. 1 team in America and that’s how it will finish after it knocked off No. 4 Anaheim (Calif.) Servite (10-3) 27-7 in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament Nov. 26. Mater Dei is loaded with division one prospects, including Notre Dame class of 2022 wide receiver commit CJ Williams. With 2:28 left, Mater Dei held a 21-7 lead, and class of 2024 quarterback Elijah Brown found Williams down the right sideline in a jump ball situation that the four-star recruit came down with for 27-yard score. Coming into the game, Williams had a career stat line of 119 receptions for 1,772 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Three-peat for Nolan Ziegler

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (14-0) hasn’t lost a game in over two years and completed a three-peat of state titles in the state of Michigan on Saturday. Notre Dame class of 2022 linebacker commit Nolan Ziegler’s squad knocked off Marine City (Mich.) High (13-1) 31-7 in the championship game of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament. Ziegler’s high school career can be described with one word: productivity. And in his final game, he caught touchdown passes of 59 and 17 yards. He caught seven passes for 136 yards on the day. He also had 13 tackles.

State title losses

A trio of Notre Dame commits had their dream seasons come to an end over the weekend. Traverse City (Mich.) Central (12-2) and Irish class of 2022 linebacker verbal Joshua Burnham suffered a 41-14 loss to Warren (Mich.) De La Salle Collegiate (11-0) in the championship game of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament Nov. 26. Burnham had a terrific season at both quarterback and linebacker, but his squad was outmatched on Saturday afternoon.

