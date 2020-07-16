Over the past several days, MaxPreps has been unveiling its preseason honors for the 2020 season. The website — which is dedicated to covering high school sports — has rolled out some of its all-state teams, as well as its All-America, All-Junior and All-Sophomore squads. Most notably, Notre Dame quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner was named to MaxPreps’ All-America first team as an “all-purpose” player. “[Buchner] put up video game numbers as a junior at Bishop’s (La Jolla, Calif.),” MaxPreps’ Zack Poff wrote. “The 2021 Notre Dame commit accounted for 6,084 yards of total offense (4,474 passing, 1,610 rushing) and 81 touchdowns (53 passing, 28, rushing).”

Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end and Notre Dame commit David Abiara earned preseason all-state honors. (Rivals.com)

Buchner was also listed as the quarterback on the first-team offense for the state of California. Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara earned a spot on the Lone Star State’s second-team defense, with Poff noting that: “The 2021 Notre Dame commit is one of the most talented defensive players in Texas.” Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr., who is Notre Dame’s lone wide receiver commit in the 2021 class, was tabbed as a member of Ohio’s first-team offense. In the Peach State, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end and Notre Dame pledge Cane Berrong received second-team offense honors. Berrong committed to Notre Dame last summer over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and others. MaxPreps has not released all-state preseason teams for other states which Notre Dame commits hail from.