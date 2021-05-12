St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 defensive end and Notre Dame commit Tyson Ford participated in the Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis on Sunday. He didn't have a perfect showing in the 1v1 portion of the camp, but he flashed strong pass rush skills in the cold, wet conditions.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central class of 2023 athlete Alex “Sonny” Styles is being recruited by Notre Dame as a rover at the next level. While he will line up against slot receivers at times at that position, he won't be left on an island like he is in the 1v1 clips below. Styles still held his own at his size of 6-4, 216 pounds, which was impressive.

Watch the full 1v1 camp clips below.