Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how Notre Dame’s commits fared in high school action this past week, including multiple pledges in their respective state playoffs.

2019 COMMITS

Last Game: Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity (13-0) won 42-15 over Covington (Ga.) Eastside (12-1) in in the third round of the Georgia Class AAAA playoffs. Notes: Blessed Trinity is one game away from the state championship. Team Record: 13-0

Last Game: Completed 13 of 26 passes for 217 yards and touchdown in a 21-7 win over Stafford (Va.) Colonial Forge (11-1) in the third round of the Virginia Group 6A playoffs. Notes: Manchester is one game away from a state championship appearance. Season Stats: 1,998 yards and 32 touchdowns. Team Record: 13-0

Last Game: Recorded five total tackles and two sacks in a 13-0 shutout of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (10-2) in the New Jersey Non-Public Group Four state title. Notes: It was the first time in over three decades, per the North Jersey Record, that Bergen Catholic had been held scoreless. Season Stats: 76 tackles, 22 for loss, 9.5 sacks Team Record: 10-2

Last Game: Atlanta Marist won 10-7 over Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons (12-1) in the in the quarterfinals of the Georgia AAAA playoffs. Notes: Marist is one game away from the state championship. Team Record: 11-2

Last Game: Accounted for five total touchdowns to help Pioneer cruise to a 60-0 win over Cayuga (Ind.) North Vermillion (13-2) in the Class A state title game. Kiser threw for 88 yards and two scores while rushing for 235 yards and three more touchdowns. The senior also recorded 12 total tackles. Notes: Pioneer has now won back-to-back state titles. Season Stats: 62-of-94 passing (66.0 percent) for 1,183 yards with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions, 2,109 yards and 44 touchdowns on 177 rushing attempts (11.9 YPC), and 159 tackles and seven interceptions. Team Record: 15-0

Last Game: Pine-Richland picked up a 56-33 win over State College (Pa.) High (12-2) in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs. Notes: Will face Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep (11-0), who they defeated in the state title a year ago, in the semifinals. Team Record: 11-2

Last Game: South Warren advanced to the Class 5A state title game with a 31-10 win over Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham (12-2) Notes: Lacey and company will square off against 2020 TE commit Michael Mayer and Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic in the title game. Team Record: 14-0

Last Game: Season ended with a 27-14 loss to Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-3). Team Record: 9-2

Last Game: Scored four total touchdowns in a 36-21 win over Carthage (Mo.) High (11-2) in the semifinals of the Missouri Class 5 State playoffs. Notes: Vianney advances to the Missouri Class 5 State Championship game against Independence (Mo.) Fort Osage (9-4). Season Stats: 38 total touchdowns. Team Record: 11-3

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Had one catch for 56 yards to help lead Red Bank Catholic to a New Jersey Non-Public Group Three state title with a 14-10 win over New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei (10-2). Team Record: 11-0



Last Game: Helped Covington Catholic advance to the Class 5A state title game with a 36-14 win over Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County (11-3). Notes: Mayer and company will face Irish 2019 DT commit Jacob Lacey and Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren in the championship game. Team Record: 14-0

Last Game: Threw for 125 yards in a 17-14 win over rival Darien (Conn.) High (9-1). Pyne completed 12 of 24 passes in the victory. Season Stats: 144-of-227 passing (63.4 percent) for 2,045 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions. Team Record: 8-2

SEASON COMPLETED