Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how Notre Dame’s commits fared in high school action this past week, including multiple pledges in their respective state playoffs.



2019 COMMITS

Last Game: Recorded six total stops, three tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception, as well as a 25-yard touchdown reception on offense, to help Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity (12-0) to a 35-10 win over Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee (9-3) in the second round of the Georgia Class AAAA playoffs. Notes: Bertrand committed to Notre Dame on Monday night. Season Stats: Through 12 games of his senior season, Bertrand has racked up 78 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and an interception. Team Record: 12-0

Last Game: Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest (6-6) suffered a 20-17 overtime loss to Wetumpka (Ala.) High (10-2) in the second round of the Alabama Class 6A playoffs. Team Record: 6-6

Last Game: Connected on 5 of 14 passes for 105 yards with two touchdowns to lead Midlothian (Va.) Manchester (12-0) to a 48-7 victory versus Chester (Va.) Dale (9-3) in the second round of the Virginia Group 6A playoffs. Notes: Still has not thrown an interception in 2018. Season Stats: 1,771 yards and and 31 touchdowns. Team Record: 12-0

Last Game: Cincinnati Anderson (9-4) fell 52-20 to Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1) in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Division II playoffs. Team Record: 9-4

Last Game: Recorded six total stops, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble to help Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional (9-2) notch a 24-14 win over Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 4 semifinals. Season Stats: 71 total stops, 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss Team Record: 9-2

Last Game: Racked up 89 yards of total offense, one touchdown, nine tackles and a blocked extra point in a 24-8 win for Atlanta Marist (10-2) over Atlanta St. Pius Catholic (10-1) in the second round of the Georgia AAAA playoffs Team Record: 10-2

Last Game: Accounted for 350 yards of total offense (286 rushing and 64 passing) and five touchdowns to lead Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer (14-0) to a 38-7 win over Monroe (Ind.) Adams Central (13-1) in the Indiana Class 1A semifinals. Notes: Will face Cayuga (Ind.) North Vermillion (13-1) in the Class 1A championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Season Stats: 58-of-88 (65.9%) passing for 1,095 yards, 16 touchdowns, two interceptions...1,874 yards and 41 touchdowns rushing on 161 carries...147 total tackles on defense and seven interceptions Team Record: 14-0

Last Game: Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland (11-2) claimed the Class 6A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League championship with a 34-7 win over Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (9-5). Notes: Pine-Richland has won back-to-back WPIAL titles. Team Record: 11-2

Last Game: Recorded eight total stops, five tackles for loss and three sacks to help Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren (14-0) defeat Owensboro (Ky.) High (10-3) 44-7 in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Class 5A playoffs. Team Record: 14-0

Last Game: Had a bye week. Notes: Will play this week vs. Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham (12-1) in the semifinals of the Kentucky Class 5A playoffs. Team Record: 9-1

Last Game: Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit (9-4) was forced to forfeit its semifinal game in the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, after self-reporting the program had accidentally played an ineligible player in the first two rounds. Team Record: 9-4



Last Game: His season came to an end in early November due to a knee injury … Sachse (Texas) High (8-3) won 35-25 over Plano (Texas) Plano East (8-3) in the first round of the Texas Class 6A Division I playoffs. Team Record: 8-3

Last Game: Atlanta Lovett (6-6) fell 36-0 in the second round of the Georgia Class AAA state playoffs to Calhoun (Ga.) High (12-0). Team Record: 6-6

Last Game: Scored four touchdowns in a 69-28 victory for St. Louis St. John Vianney (10-3) over Jackson (Mo.) High (11-0) in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 5 playoffs. Notes: Will play Carthage (Mo.) High (11-1) in the semifinals of the Missouri Class 5 playoffs. Season Stats: 34 total touchdowns. Team Record: 10-3

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (9-0) had a bye. Notes: Will play this week against New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei (10-1) in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Team Record: 9-0

Last Game: Caught six passes for 140 yards and a touchdown while Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (14-0) cruised to a 36-0 triumph over Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (10-3) in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Class 5A playoffs. Team Record: 14-0

Last Game: New Canaan (Conn.) High (7-2) had a bye. Season Stats: 132-of-203 passing (65.0 percent) for 1,920 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions. Team Record: 6-3

SEASONS COMPLETED