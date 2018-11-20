Notre Dame Commit Tracker: Week 13
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how Notre Dame’s commits fared in high school action this past week, including multiple pledges in their respective state playoffs.
2019 COMMITS
Last Game: Recorded six total stops, three tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception, as well as a 25-yard touchdown reception on offense, to help Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity (12-0) to a 35-10 win over Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee (9-3) in the second round of the Georgia Class AAAA playoffs.
Notes: Bertrand committed to Notre Dame on Monday night.
Season Stats: Through 12 games of his senior season, Bertrand has racked up 78 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and an interception.
Team Record: 12-0
Last Game: Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest (6-6) suffered a 20-17 overtime loss to Wetumpka (Ala.) High (10-2) in the second round of the Alabama Class 6A playoffs.
Team Record: 6-6
Last Game: Connected on 5 of 14 passes for 105 yards with two touchdowns to lead Midlothian (Va.) Manchester (12-0) to a 48-7 victory versus Chester (Va.) Dale (9-3) in the second round of the Virginia Group 6A playoffs.
Notes: Still has not thrown an interception in 2018.
Season Stats: 1,771 yards and and 31 touchdowns.
Team Record: 12-0
Last Game: Cincinnati Anderson (9-4) fell 52-20 to Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-1) in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Division II playoffs.
Team Record: 9-4
Last Game: Recorded six total stops, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble to help Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional (9-2) notch a 24-14 win over Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 4 semifinals.
Season Stats: 71 total stops, 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss
Team Record: 9-2
Last Game: Racked up 89 yards of total offense, one touchdown, nine tackles and a blocked extra point in a 24-8 win for Atlanta Marist (10-2) over Atlanta St. Pius Catholic (10-1) in the second round of the Georgia AAAA playoffs
Team Record: 10-2
Last Game: Accounted for 350 yards of total offense (286 rushing and 64 passing) and five touchdowns to lead Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer (14-0) to a 38-7 win over Monroe (Ind.) Adams Central (13-1) in the Indiana Class 1A semifinals.
Notes: Will face Cayuga (Ind.) North Vermillion (13-1) in the Class 1A championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Season Stats: 58-of-88 (65.9%) passing for 1,095 yards, 16 touchdowns, two interceptions...1,874 yards and 41 touchdowns rushing on 161 carries...147 total tackles on defense and seven interceptions
Team Record: 14-0
Last Game: Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland (11-2) claimed the Class 6A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League championship with a 34-7 win over Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (9-5).
Notes: Pine-Richland has won back-to-back WPIAL titles.
Team Record: 11-2
Last Game: Recorded eight total stops, five tackles for loss and three sacks to help Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren (14-0) defeat Owensboro (Ky.) High (10-3) 44-7 in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Class 5A playoffs.
Team Record: 14-0
Last Game: Had a bye week.
Notes: Will play this week vs. Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham (12-1) in the semifinals of the Kentucky Class 5A playoffs.
Team Record: 9-1
Last Game: Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit (9-4) was forced to forfeit its semifinal game in the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, after self-reporting the program had accidentally played an ineligible player in the first two rounds.
Team Record: 9-4
Last Game: His season came to an end in early November due to a knee injury … Sachse (Texas) High (8-3) won 35-25 over Plano (Texas) Plano East (8-3) in the first round of the Texas Class 6A Division I playoffs.
Team Record: 8-3
Last Game: Atlanta Lovett (6-6) fell 36-0 in the second round of the Georgia Class AAA state playoffs to Calhoun (Ga.) High (12-0).
Team Record: 6-6
Last Game: Scored four touchdowns in a 69-28 victory for St. Louis St. John Vianney (10-3) over Jackson (Mo.) High (11-0) in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Class 5 playoffs.
Notes: Will play Carthage (Mo.) High (11-1) in the semifinals of the Missouri Class 5 playoffs.
Season Stats: 34 total touchdowns.
Team Record: 10-3
2020 COMMITS
Last Game: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic (9-0) had a bye.
Notes: Will play this week against New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei (10-1) in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Team Record: 9-0
Last Game: Caught six passes for 140 yards and a touchdown while Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (14-0) cruised to a 36-0 triumph over Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (10-3) in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Class 5A playoffs.
Team Record: 14-0
Last Game: New Canaan (Conn.) High (7-2) had a bye.
Season Stats: 132-of-203 passing (65.0 percent) for 1,920 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Team Record: 6-3
SEASONS COMPLETED
WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman of Edwardsville (Ill.) High
S Litchfield Ajavon of Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal
OL Quinn Carroll of Edina (Minn.) High
LB Osita Ekwonu of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
WR Cam Hart of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel
LB Marist Liufau of Honolulu Punahou
OL John Olmstead of Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.