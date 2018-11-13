Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how Notre Dame’s commits fared in high school action this past week, including multiple pledges in their respective state’s playoffs.



Last Game: Accounted for both touchdowns in his team's 50-14 loss to Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East in the third round of the Class 8A playoffs. Abdur-Rahman passed for 53 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 48 yards and a score against the defending state champs. Team Record: 8-4

Last Game: Won 25-21 over Woodberry Forest (Va.) High 5-3. Notes: Episcopal has completed the regular season. Team Record: 6-3

Last Game: Threw for 90 yards in a 10-3 second-round playoff win over Montgomery (Ala.) Lanier (4-7). Notes: Hillcrest will face Wetumpka (Ala.) High (9-2) in the third round of the Alabama Class 6A Playoffs. Team Record: 6-6

Last Game: Completed six of 13 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 win over Midlothian (Va.) James River (3-8) in the first round of the Virginia Group 6A Playoffs. Notes: Manchester will face Chester (Va.) Dale (9-2) in the second round of the playoffs. Season Stats: 1,666 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes. Team Record: 11-0

Last Game: Anderson continued its run in the Ohio Division II state playoffs with a 38-35 win over Troy (Ohio) High (10-2) in the second round. Notes: Anderson threw for over 300 yards in the win and trailed 28-17 at halftime. Team Record: 9-3

Last Game: Recorded eight total tackles, including two for loss and a sack, in a 16-8 win over Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep (7-4) in the Non-Public Group 4 playoff quarterfinals. Season Stats: 65 total stops, 17 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. Team Record:

Last Game: Scored two touchdowns in a 61-20 win over Riggold (Ga.) Heritage (5-6) in the first round of the Georgia 4A State Playoffs. Notes: Marist will face Atlanta St. Pius Catholic (10-1) in the second round of the playoffs. Season Stats: 40 solo tackles, four interceptions, two blocked field goals with one returned for a score, one punt return touchdown (67 yards), one kickoff return touchdown (99 yards), 28 receptions for 745 yards and nine scores, and four rushing attempts for 140 yards and a touchdown (67 yards). Team Record: (9-2)

Last Game: Hart's season came to an end with a 30-14 loss against Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha. Team Record: 6-4

Last Game: Kiser had six total touchdowns in a 66-0 rout of Bourbon (Ind.) Triton (9-4) in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs. Notes: Kiser rushed for 105 yards and three scores while throwing for 39 yards and two touchdowns on offense while stripping a Triton player for a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Season Stats: 51-of-81 passing for 1,002 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions, 1,588 yards and 38 touchdowns on 133 rushing attempts (11.9 yards per carry). Team Record: 13-0

Last Game: Pine-Richland picked up a 46-16 win over Pittsburgh (Pa.) Mt. Lebanon (6-6). Notes: The Rams are now in the WPIAL Class 6A title game. Team Record: 9-2

Last Game: South Warren won 55-21 win over Leitchfield (Ky.) Grayson County (8-4) in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Team Record: 13-0

Last Game: St. Joseph fell 35-14 to Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep (7-3) in the Non-Public Group 4 quarterfinals. Team Record: 7-3

Last Game: Had seven total tackles in a 63-14 win over Addison (Texas) Trinity Christian (1-9). Team Record: 9-1

Last Game: Rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-0 win over Granite Bay (Calif.) High (5-6) in the second round of the Division II playoffs. Team Record: 9-3

Last Game: Spears' season came to end last week due to injury. Sachse won 48-0 over Rowlett (Texas) High (7-2). Team Record: 7-3

Last Game: Atlanta Lovett moved back to over .500 on the season with a 40-7 win over Madison (Ga.) Morgan County (5-6) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Team Record: 6-5

Last Game: Scored four touchdowns in 55-14 win over St. Louis Chaminade in the third round of the Missouri Class Five Playoffs. Season Stats: Has scored 30 total touchdowns Team Record: 9-3

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Caught one pass for 18 yards in a 27-0 win over Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (2-9). Notes: Red Bank Catholic advances to the Non-Public Group 3 title game. Team Record: 9-0

Last Game: Hauled in three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-15 win over Mt. Sterling (Ky.) Montgomery County (9-3) in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Team Record: 12-0

Last Game: Threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 11 of 20 passing in a 41-7 win over Fairfield (Conn.) Ludlowe (6-3). Season Stats: 132-of-203 passing (65.0 percent) for 1,920 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions. Team Record: 6-3

