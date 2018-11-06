Notre Dame Commit Tracker: Week 11
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how Notre Dame’s commits fared in high school action this past week, including multiple pledges in their respective state’s playoffs.
Last Game: Scored four total touchdowns in a 45-16 win over Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora (9-2) in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.
Notes: Rushed for 84 yards and a score while tossing three touchdowns on 6-of-10 passing for 131 yards.
Team Record: 8-3
Last Game: Racked up 14 total tackles in a 17-14 loss to Bethesda (Md.) Landon (8-1).
Notes: Episcopal has lost three straight games after starting the season 5-0.
Team Record: 5-3
Last Game: Averaged 46.6 yards on five punts, with three inside the 20 and three punts of more than 50 yards with a long of 52. Also completed 16 of 24 passes for 244 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 20-17 Hillcrest win over Madison (Ala.) James Clemens (7-3).
Season Stats: Averaging 44.8 yards per punt through 37 punts.
Team Record: 5-5
Last Game: Carroll and Edina had their season come to a conclusion falling 29-28 to Alberville (Minn.) St. Michael Albertville (8-3) in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Notes: St. Michael Albertville scored 29 points in a five-minute span in the fourth quarter to take the game.
Team Record: 7-3
Last Game: Completed 8 of 11 passes for 92 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 71-0 Manchester win over Richmond (Va.) Wythe (0-10).
Notes: Clark has thrown zero interceptions this season.
Season Stats: Has thrown for 1,502 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Team Record: 10-0
Last Game: Correll and Anderson avenged a regular season loss taking down Kings Mills (Ohio) Kings (9-1) 42-35 in the first round of Ohio Division II state playoffs.
Notes: Anderson had over 500 yards of offense in the upset win.
Team Record: 8-3
Last Game: St. Joseph had a bye. Will face Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep (7-3) in Non-Public Group 4 playoffs.
Season Stats: 57 total stops, 15 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
Team Record: 7-3
Last Game: Charlotte Providence Day's season came to an end with a 28-12 playoff loss to Charlotte Christian (10-0).
Team Record: 5-6
Last Game: Marist had a bye last week. They will play Ringgold (Ga.) Heritage (5-5) this week in the first round of playoff action.
Season Stats:40 solo tackles, four interceptions, two blocked field goals, one returned for a TD, one punt return touchdown (67 yards), 1 99-yard kickoff return touchdown. 28 receptions for 645 yards and seven touchdowns, four rushing attempts for 140 yards and a 67-yard TD.
Team Record: 8
Last Game: Good Counsel had a bye last week. They will place Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha (7-2 this week in the first round of the playoffs.
Team Record: 6-3
Last Game: Rushed for 266 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-6 win over Lafayette (Ind.) Central Catholic (5-7) in the third round the Class 1A state playoffs.
Notes: Kiser also made eight total tackles on defense.
Season Stats: 45 of 74 passing for 963 yards, 12 touchdowns, two interceptions...1,483 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns on 119 carries (12.5 YPC)...118 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss, seven interceptions.
Team Record: 12-0
Last Game: Had a bye. Will face Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (7-5) in WPIAL playoffs.
Notes: Pine-Richland defeated Mt. Lebanon 42-24 during the regular season.
Team Record: 8-2
Last Game: Lacey and South Warren picked up a 48-0 win over Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo (5-6) in the first round of the Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs.
Team Record: 11-0
Last Game: St. Joseph had a bye…Olmstead and company will face Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep (6-3) in quarterfinals of the Non-Public Group Four playoffs.
Team Record: 7-2
Last Game: Recorded four total tackles, including one for a loss and one sack, and five quarterback hurries in a 31-24 win over Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints 2-6.
Team Record: 8-1
Last Game: Took a punt to the house for a 64-yard score along with reeling in two catches for 47 yards in a 49-7 win over Roseville (Calif.) Woodcreek (7-3) in the first round of the California Division II playoffs.
Team Record: 8-3
Last Game: Won 55-0 over Garland (Texas) South Garland (2-7).
Team Record: 5-3
Last Game: Lovett and Wallace picked up a 34-28 win over Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster (6-4) to get back to .500 on the season.
Team Record: 5-5
Last Game: Had two touchdowns, including a 68-yard run, in a 56-14 win over Ballwin (Mo.) Parkway West (7-4) in the first round of the Missouri Class 5 State Playoffs.
Season Stats: Has scored 26 total touchdowns.
Team Record: 8-3
2020 COMMITS
Last Game: Bauman and Red Bank Catholic had a bye…Will begin the Non-Public Group 3 playoffs against Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (2-8).
Team Record: 8-0
Last Game: Covington Catholic and Mater continued to roll in a 49-0 win over Versailles (Ky.) Woodford (2-8) in the first round of the Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs.
Team Record: 11-0
Last Game: Passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Norwalk (Conn.) High (3-5).
Notes: Pyne became the all-time leading passer in New Canaan history surpassing the previous record 6,335 yards in the win over Norwalk. Pyne has 6,444 career passing yards to go with 74 touchdowns as a junior.
Season Stats: 121 of 183 passing (66.1 percent), 1,742 yards, 23 touchdowns. and three interceptions
Team Record: 6-2
----
