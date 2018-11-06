Irish 2020 quarterback commit Drew Pyne became his school's all-time leader for passing yards in a win last Friday night. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how Notre Dame’s commits fared in high school action this past week, including multiple pledges in their respective state’s playoffs.

Last Game: Scored four total touchdowns in a 45-16 win over Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora (9-2) in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs. Notes: Rushed for 84 yards and a score while tossing three touchdowns on 6-of-10 passing for 131 yards. Team Record: 8-3

Last Game: Racked up 14 total tackles in a 17-14 loss to Bethesda (Md.) Landon (8-1). Notes: Episcopal has lost three straight games after starting the season 5-0. Team Record: 5-3

Last Game: Averaged 46.6 yards on five punts, with three inside the 20 and three punts of more than 50 yards with a long of 52. Also completed 16 of 24 passes for 244 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 20-17 Hillcrest win over Madison (Ala.) James Clemens (7-3). Season Stats: Averaging 44.8 yards per punt through 37 punts. Team Record: 5-5

Last Game: Carroll and Edina had their season come to a conclusion falling 29-28 to Alberville (Minn.) St. Michael Albertville (8-3) in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Notes: St. Michael Albertville scored 29 points in a five-minute span in the fourth quarter to take the game. Team Record: 7-3

Last Game: Completed 8 of 11 passes for 92 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 71-0 Manchester win over Richmond (Va.) Wythe (0-10). Notes: Clark has thrown zero interceptions this season. Season Stats: Has thrown for 1,502 yards and 28 touchdowns. Team Record: 10-0

Last Game: Correll and Anderson avenged a regular season loss taking down Kings Mills (Ohio) Kings (9-1) 42-35 in the first round of Ohio Division II state playoffs. Notes: Anderson had over 500 yards of offense in the upset win. Team Record: 8-3

Last Game: St. Joseph had a bye. Will face Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep (7-3) in Non-Public Group 4 playoffs. Season Stats: 57 total stops, 15 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Team Record: 7-3

Last Game: Charlotte Providence Day's season came to an end with a 28-12 playoff loss to Charlotte Christian (10-0). Team Record: 5-6

Last Game: Marist had a bye last week. They will play Ringgold (Ga.) Heritage (5-5) this week in the first round of playoff action. Season Stats:40 solo tackles, four interceptions, two blocked field goals, one returned for a TD, one punt return touchdown (67 yards), 1 99-yard kickoff return touchdown. 28 receptions for 645 yards and seven touchdowns, four rushing attempts for 140 yards and a 67-yard TD. Team Record: 8



Last Game: Good Counsel had a bye last week. They will place Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha (7-2 this week in the first round of the playoffs. Team Record: 6-3

Last Game: Rushed for 266 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-6 win over Lafayette (Ind.) Central Catholic (5-7) in the third round the Class 1A state playoffs. Notes: Kiser also made eight total tackles on defense. Season Stats: 45 of 74 passing for 963 yards, 12 touchdowns, two interceptions...1,483 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns on 119 carries (12.5 YPC)...118 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss, seven interceptions. Team Record: 12-0

Last Game: Had a bye. Will face Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (7-5) in WPIAL playoffs. Notes: Pine-Richland defeated Mt. Lebanon 42-24 during the regular season. Team Record: 8-2

Last Game: Lacey and South Warren picked up a 48-0 win over Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo (5-6) in the first round of the Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs. Team Record: 11-0

Last Game: St. Joseph had a bye…Olmstead and company will face Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep (6-3) in quarterfinals of the Non-Public Group Four playoffs. Team Record: 7-2

Last Game: Recorded four total tackles, including one for a loss and one sack, and five quarterback hurries in a 31-24 win over Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints 2-6. Team Record: 8-1

Last Game: Took a punt to the house for a 64-yard score along with reeling in two catches for 47 yards in a 49-7 win over Roseville (Calif.) Woodcreek (7-3) in the first round of the California Division II playoffs. Team Record: 8-3

Last Game: Won 55-0 over Garland (Texas) South Garland (2-7). Team Record: 5-3



Last Game: Lovett and Wallace picked up a 34-28 win over Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster (6-4) to get back to .500 on the season. Team Record: 5-5

Last Game: Had two touchdowns, including a 68-yard run, in a 56-14 win over Ballwin (Mo.) Parkway West (7-4) in the first round of the Missouri Class 5 State Playoffs. Season Stats: Has scored 26 total touchdowns. Team Record: 8-3

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Bauman and Red Bank Catholic had a bye…Will begin the Non-Public Group 3 playoffs against Sparta (N.J.) Pope John XXIII (2-8). Team Record: 8-0

Last Game: Covington Catholic and Mater continued to roll in a 49-0 win over Versailles (Ky.) Woodford (2-8) in the first round of the Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs. Team Record: 11-0