Notre Dame Commit Mayer Earns 7v7 Offensive MVP At The Opening
Covington Catholic (Ky.) tight end Michael Mayer went up against some of the best recruits in the country and dominated.
The Notre Dame commit was virtually unstoppable during 7v7 play at The Opening Finals and earner Offensive MVP honors.
“Winning MVP is obviously an awesome thing,” Mayer said. “You have all these athletes and Top 100 players in the country. There are so many good tight ends and players here. But I’m just glad some of my work is showing.
“I’m happy that my team won the championship. My team is awesome. We didn’t have one singular selfish person on the team. It all came together.”
Mayer had an outstanding individual performance in the 7v7 championship game, recording five receptions for 95 yards and a conversion.
Aside from the 7v7 tournament, Mayer was exceptional throughout the entire event as he was also a top performer during the training camp portion of The Opening Finals on Monday.
Mayer committed to Notre Dame in July of last year over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and others.
At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Mayer is ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 71 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.
Notre Dane has 15 commits in its 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 8 in the nation.
