Covington Catholic (Ky.) tight end Michael Mayer went up against some of the best recruits in the country and dominated.

The Notre Dame commit was virtually unstoppable during 7v7 play at The Opening Finals and earner Offensive MVP honors.

“Winning MVP is obviously an awesome thing,” Mayer said. “You have all these athletes and Top 100 players in the country. There are so many good tight ends and players here. But I’m just glad some of my work is showing.

“I’m happy that my team won the championship. My team is awesome. We didn’t have one singular selfish person on the team. It all came together.”