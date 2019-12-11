The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Konieczny is ranked No. 132, while the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Wesley checks in at No. 89. Even though it was a physical matchup, they’re actually good friends off the court, and Konieczny seems to be recruiting Wesley as much as the Notre Dame coach staff is.

“He seems to like all the Indiana schools a lot: Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame,” Konieczny said after the game. “I'm on his butt constantly trying to get him to come to Notre Dame with me, but he says that he's enjoying the process."

Wesley echoed this statement, adding that Iowa, Wichita State and Cincinnati are also in the mix. He said he’s in regular communication with Notre Dame assistant coach Ryan Humphrey.

“He texts me every day,” Wesley said.

Welsey plans to visit Notre Dame for the team’s home game against UCLA on Saturday. Konieczny will be unable to make this game due to a conflict with his high school basketball schedule.