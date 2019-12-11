Notre Dame Commit JR Konieczny Battles Blake Wesley On The Hardwood
Last night, less than two miles down the road from Purcell Pavilion, two of the most important Notre Dame men’s basketball prospects from the class of 2021 faced off against one another.
South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph, home of Notre Dame wing commit JR Konieczny, hosted South Bend (Ind.) Riley and their star shooting guard Blake Wesley, an Irish target who officially visited this fall.
It was a hard-fought battle that ended with a 70-57 St. Joseph victory and Konieczny needing a few stitches on the inside of his bloodied bottom lip.
The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Konieczny is ranked No. 132, while the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Wesley checks in at No. 89. Even though it was a physical matchup, they’re actually good friends off the court, and Konieczny seems to be recruiting Wesley as much as the Notre Dame coach staff is.
“He seems to like all the Indiana schools a lot: Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame,” Konieczny said after the game. “I'm on his butt constantly trying to get him to come to Notre Dame with me, but he says that he's enjoying the process."
Wesley echoed this statement, adding that Iowa, Wichita State and Cincinnati are also in the mix. He said he’s in regular communication with Notre Dame assistant coach Ryan Humphrey.
“He texts me every day,” Wesley said.
Welsey plans to visit Notre Dame for the team’s home game against UCLA on Saturday. Konieczny will be unable to make this game due to a conflict with his high school basketball schedule.
