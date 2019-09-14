Southaven (Miss.) High came into Friday night's game against Collierville (Tenn.) High in need of a win as an 0-2 team. The Chargers of Southaven went down 14-0 early in the contest but quickly battled back to take a 16-14 lead in the first half. But Collierville regained a double-digit lead at 28-16 in the fourth quarter. A Southaven touchdown cut the Collierville lead to 28-24, and Collierville was forced to punt the ball away, giving an opportunity to the Chargers to score the go-ahead touchdown late in the contest. Southaven's offense wasn't needed, however.

Touchdown for #NotreDame commit Caleb Offord! He picks up the blocked punt from 22 yards out and takes it in for the score. This gives @WeAreChargers a 30-28 lead, 2pt conv pending pic.twitter.com/GUdUa4nbM0 — Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 14, 2019

Class of 2021 athlete Jeremiah Kimbrough blocked Collierville's punt, and Notre Dame cornerback commit Caleb Offord scooped the ball up and returned it 22 yards for the game-winning score for Southaven. "We knew the opportunity was there for a blocked punt," Southaven head coach Eddie Stevenson said. "We put one of our baddest dudes (Kimbrough), and I put my Notre Dame guy (Offord) on the edge and said, 'He'll block it, you'll get it, and it'll be your touchdown.' And the Lord made me an honest man this time.'" The Chargers went for two-point conversions rather than kicking PATs all night long, and their two-point try was successful, giving Southaven a 32-28 lead. On the ensuing drive, a couple of penalties went Collierville's way, allowing them to sustain a potential game-winning score, but Offord and the Southaven defense held true.

This game is going down to the wire. Southaven leads 32-28 with 3:12 left. Collierville is driving. Here’s @caleb_offord in coverage pic.twitter.com/anvnyNXqZX — Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 14, 2019

Collierville was able to march all the way down to the Southaven two-yard line, but with no timeouts, the clock expired before Collierville could get off a final play. And Southaven improved to 1-2 on the season with the 32-28 victory on the road. "Naturally, we didn't win in easy fashion, but our kids played hard and I'm just excited about how we played. We overcame adversity, handled it, and turned it into opportunity."

Wow! What an ending! Collierville had the ball at the Southaven 2 yard line but couldn’t get a last second play off — and Southaven wins 32-28! #GoIrish DB commit Caleb Offord had the go-ahead scoop and score TD for @WeAreChargers pic.twitter.com/BoijOCsaSL — Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 14, 2019