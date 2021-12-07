Notre Dame coaches on the road: Monstrous West Coast swing for the Irish
Tuesday will be a pivotal day for the Fighting Irish staff in their goal of closing out the 2022 recruiting class as strong as possible.
BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka had the exclusive video of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees boarding a private jet to hit the road Monday, just a couple hours after Freeman’s introductory press conference as Irish head coach.
The first stop was for a visit with Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs offensive guard Billy Schrauth. After that trip, they flew out to the Pacific Northwest for a pivotal home visit with Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, a Fighting Irish commit.
On Tuesday, the staff will remain on the West Coast with their first couple of stops being in the Phoenix area. Notre Dame is making one final push to land Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive end Anthony Lucas.
