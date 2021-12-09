 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coaches on the road: Another busy day for Marcus Freeman, staff
Notre Dame coaches on the road: Another busy day for Marcus Freeman, staff

On Tuesday night, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman had a key in-home visit with Naples (Fla.) High four-star cornerback Devin Moore. BlueandGold.com sources indicate that Freeman and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden, who has been with the new Irish leader on the road all week, will make another important stop in Florida Thursday morning.

Plenty of other powerhouse programs have been coming after Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 defensive end and Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley this fall. He’s had a dominant junior campaign thus far, posting 61 tackles (34.0 for loss) and 16.5 sacks through 12 games, many of which he only played in a quarter or two.

Notre Dame defensive end commit Keon Keeley
The Fighting Irish staff will be in to check in on 2023 defensive end commit Keon Keeley.

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston visited Keeley’s school last Thursday, and Freeman making an appearance this Thursday will mean a lot to Keeley, the Berkeley Prep coaching staff and community.

