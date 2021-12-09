Notre Dame coaches on the road: Another busy day for Marcus Freeman, staff

On Tuesday night, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman had a key in-home visit with Naples (Fla.) High four-star cornerback Devin Moore. BlueandGold.com sources indicate that Freeman and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden, who has been with the new Irish leader on the road all week, will make another important stop in Florida Thursday morning.

Plenty of other powerhouse programs have been coming after Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 defensive end and Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley this fall. He’s had a dominant junior campaign thus far, posting 61 tackles (34.0 for loss) and 16.5 sacks through 12 games, many of which he only played in a quarter or two.