Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Shares A Day In The Life
A usual day in the life of Brian Kelly these days looks nothing like the good old days pre-COVID-19.
The briefings to the Irish head coach from support staff, alongside meetings with assistants and players, go as usual.
It is operating a football program from a distance that is anything but routine for an Irish head coach used to building relationships with a handshake and a home visit.
Organizing daily meetings through internet platforms such as Zoom and FaceTime are the new norm for Kelly and NCAA coaches everywhere, all trying to master these vital communication tools.
“Makes for a longer day because these things don’t happen quickly,” Kelly explained Wednesday during a press briefing via Zoom. “I’m getting better at it, but I need quite a bit of assistance too. … It’s an interesting day.”
Kelly explained that his daily checklist typically includes:
• Gathering status updates from director of football operations Olivia Mitchell on the standing of upcoming summer football camps — a vital recruiting tool — that are mainly held on campus in June and attract prospects from all over the country.
• Reviewing reports from head football equipment manager Chris Bacsik on specific player needs for their home workouts — be it footballs, cleats, and other necessary gear.
• Assessing details from head football athletic trainer Rob Hunt on how the rehabs for Irish players working back from offseason injuries and/or surgeries are being properly performed and progressing.
• Checking with the Notre Dame sports nutrition staff to ensure that players are getting all they need at home or from a distance. Every situation is different.
• Electronically engaging with recruits and their parents to keep targets and families updated and interested as campus decisions quickly unfold.
“It takes quite some time to go through all of that in a daily fashion,” Kelly said.
Beyond the usual to-dos, Kelly said he also makes time for two less-pressing but important spring events.
Kelly’s program is built on graduating students and developing athletes, so dismissing the pursuits and accomplishments of his former players is not an option, especially during these tough times.
Six former Irish players are projected to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft April 23-25 with another half-dozen working to land on NFL rosters as undrafted free agents.
Following the coronavirus cancellations of individual team workouts and Notre Dame’s annual pro day, Kelly took it upon himself to directly promote his former players to NFL general managers and head coaches.
Linebacker Asmar Bilal, running back Tony Jones Jr., defensive lineman Jamir Jones and wide receiver Chris Finke are four marginal draft hopefuls who Kelly singled out as deserving of a training camp invite.
“It’s really just promoting them and really just talking about their assets and their ability to play at the next level,” Kelly explained.
Beyond his cellphone testimonials, Kelly is providing NFL executives with GPS data of his former players to highlight analytics such as top-end speed, stamina and practice habits.
“To show the fitness level and the ability to do some things that some other athletes may not be able to do, that [data] can easily enhance their profiles,” Kelly said.
With on-campus commencement already canceled next month, Kelly was also asked how he plans to celebrate his graduating guys.
“Although we can’t do it in person, we’re going to do it in video, in a memory that really captures their experience and shows their graduation at Notre Dame,” he said. “That will bring back a lot of great memories so they can finish it off.”
