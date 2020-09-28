Notre Dame Closing In On Rivals’ Top 10 Recruiting Class
Notre Dame landed a huge commitment on Monday afternoon when Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie announced his verbal pledge to the Fighting Irish. For more on his commitment, click here.
With Colzie’s commitment, the Irish stood pat at No. 11 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, but with the addition of the four-star prospect and No. 107 overall prospect in the nation, Notre Dame gained 151 points to its class total of 2,035.
Notre Dame distanced itself from No. 12 Oklahoma (1,881 points) and is primed to pass No. 10 Clemson (2,090).
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
Shortly after Colzie made his commitment, Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas posted on his Twitter page that he would be announcing his decision Oct. 2.
Notre Dame is considered the favorite for Thomas going into Friday, and if he does indeed select the Fighting Irish, then Thomas would add 119 points to the class total, giving Brian Kelly’s class 2,154 total points.
It would elevate Notre Dame past Clemson and Miami to the No. 9 spot. The Irish would be ahead of the Hurricanes by just one point, unless there are any changes on either schools’ commitment list from now until Friday.
When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame has the No. 17 class in the country with an average of 3.39 stars per recruit. The Irish are directly above Auburn, Wisconsin, Utah and West Virginia, respectively.
Colzie is Notre Dame’s 18th commitment of the 2021 class and second receiver, joining Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr. With Colzie in the fold, the Irish have 10 commitments on offense.
During his junior season in 2019, Colzie hauled in 39 passes for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns and intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns, as a defensive back.
Colzie was named to the MaxPreps preseason Georgia all-state first-team offense, The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Super 11 and is committed to play in the prestigious All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Colzie is the fourth player to recommit to Notre Dame in the Brian Kelly era, joining defensive end Stephon Tuitt (2011), defensive end Aaron Lynch (2011) and wide receiver Braden Lenzy (2018).
