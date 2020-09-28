Notre Dame landed a huge commitment on Monday afternoon when Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie announced his verbal pledge to the Fighting Irish. For more on his commitment, click here. With Colzie’s commitment, the Irish stood pat at No. 11 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, but with the addition of the four-star prospect and No. 107 overall prospect in the nation, Notre Dame gained 151 points to its class total of 2,035. Notre Dame distanced itself from No. 12 Oklahoma (1,881 points) and is primed to pass No. 10 Clemson (2,090).

For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here. Shortly after Colzie made his commitment, Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas posted on his Twitter page that he would be announcing his decision Oct. 2. Notre Dame is considered the favorite for Thomas going into Friday, and if he does indeed select the Fighting Irish, then Thomas would add 119 points to the class total, giving Brian Kelly’s class 2,154 total points. It would elevate Notre Dame past Clemson and Miami to the No. 9 spot. The Irish would be ahead of the Hurricanes by just one point, unless there are any changes on either schools’ commitment list from now until Friday. When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame has the No. 17 class in the country with an average of 3.39 stars per recruit. The Irish are directly above Auburn, Wisconsin, Utah and West Virginia, respectively.