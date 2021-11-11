Notre Dame closing in on goal of top-five class with Aamil Wagner pledge

Notre Dame added a huge commitment on Thursday afternoon when Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne class of 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner pulled a surprise when he picked the Fighting Irish over Kentucky and Penn State – the two schools perceived to be the favorites. Wagner is Notre Dame’s fourth offensive line commitment and 22nd overall for the 2022 cycle. With Wagner’s pledge as a four-star prospect, the Irish’s pursuit of a top five-class just got a bit more realistic, although it certainly won’t be easy.

Notre Dame currently has the No. 3 class in the 2022 Rivals’ rankings. Georgia and Alabama hold the top two spots and Penn State and Texas round out the top five, respectively. Rivals takes into account a school’s top-20 commitments for its rankings, meaning that Wagner’s 5.8 four-star recruit ranking and Rivals250 bonus points replaced a 5.7 three-star ranking of an Irish commit. The Irish have a total of 2,435 total rankings points, which is 188 points behind Alabama at No. 2 (which is the differential of a Rivals250 5.8 four-star prospect). If Notre Dame landed a commitment from Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs offensive guard Billy Schrauth, the Irish would gain a net of 58 total points, which would keep them behind the Crimson Tide. Moving up in the rankings will be difficult for Notre Dame without landing five-star prospects. It would be a strong feat for Notre Dame to remain in the top five when signing day for the 2022 class arrives. The Fighting Irish have a very respectable average star ranking per recruit of 3.73. Georgia’s is at 3.95 while Alabama’s is 3.84. Penn State and Texas both are in the 3.5-range of their star ranking average.