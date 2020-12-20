Often underrated as a runner, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (14 carries for 90 yards) gave the Irish defense a zone-read element it didn’t have to concern itself with as much with freshman D.J. Uiagalelei on Nov. 7. Clemson also did not try to force the ball to franchise running back Travis Etienne, who was limited to 28 yards on 18 carries the first time. The Tigers threw the ball on six of their first seven plays, and with 2:10 left in the first half Etienne had only four carries for 23 yards.

Then on the back-breaking 88-yard drive right before halftime, Etienne carried four times for 75 yards, with the 44-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-one to make it 24-3 just 21 second before halftime sealing the deal. The gaps on that drive were made possible in great part because of the threat Lawrence posed as a runner that Notre Dame had to honor.

Clemson patiently waited to pick its time with Etienne (10 carries for 124 yards). Once Etienne also became established, Lawrence then scored Clemson’s final touchdown on a 34-yard quarterback counter play.

Advantage: Clemson