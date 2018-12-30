Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-30 06:54:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame-Clemson: On Paper Revisited

Algp0rqspj1ma89qscr3
Derion Kendricks' lost fumble inside the Notre Dame 10-yard line with the score 3-3 was overruled by the replay booth because the ball looked like it touched the sideline.
Bill Panzica
Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold.com
Senior Editor

Clemson Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run DefenseIn some ways Clemson’s 211 yards rushing were frustratingly misleading. Standout game-breaker Travis Etienne’s first 11 carries through the game’s ini...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}