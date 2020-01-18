Notre Dame Checks In On 2020 ATH Cameron Martinez
The Muskegon (Mich.) High men's basketball team won 60-43 against Reeths-Puffer on Friday night.
The triumph for the Big Reds of Muskegon wasn't the story of the night though, at least for college football fans. It was more about who was in attendance for the game.
Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day were pictured by Mlive.com sitting together in the stands and laughing it up. The website also reported that Northwestern had a football coach at the game as well.
Their reason for their trip to was to see Muskegon's Cameron Martinez, a 5-10, 185-pound four-star athlete who is verbally committed to Ohio State but did not sign in the early signing period.
Martinez opted not to put pen to paper in December in large part due to Jeff Hafley leaving OSU to take the Boston College head coaching position. This has allowed Notre Dame and others to get back in the mix for Martinez.
Notre Dame was after Martinez, the nation's No. 5 athlete and No. 6 overall prospect in the state Michigan, back in the spring before he picked the Buckeyes.
"When they were recruiting me, I was really happy about that, and when they extended the offer to me, I was grateful," he told Blue & Gold Illustrated in May. "It's big and one of those schools that I've just always liked."
Notre Dame signed 18 prospects, not including two graduate transfers, in the December signing period, and as February rolls around, it appears that Martinez is the prospect the Irish are targeting to sign.
As of now, Martinez remains committed to Ohio State, but if Notre Dame gets the four-star prospect on campus for an official visit, then watch out.
