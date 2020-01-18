The Muskegon (Mich.) High men's basketball team won 60-43 against Reeths-Puffer on Friday night. The triumph for the Big Reds of Muskegon wasn't the story of the night though, at least for college football fans. It was more about who was in attendance for the game.

Cameron Martinez is a dynamic athlete and won the Michigan player of the year in 2018 and 2019. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day were pictured by Mlive.com sitting together in the stands and laughing it up. The website also reported that Northwestern had a football coach at the game as well. Their reason for their trip to was to see Muskegon's Cameron Martinez, a 5-10, 185-pound four-star athlete who is verbally committed to Ohio State but did not sign in the early signing period. Martinez opted not to put pen to paper in December in large part due to Jeff Hafley leaving OSU to take the Boston College head coaching position. This has allowed Notre Dame and others to get back in the mix for Martinez.