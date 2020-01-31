Notre Dame Visiting School Of Big Running Back Target
Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor has been on the road the past couple weeks, putting in a lot of work.
He's been visiting high schools of his top running back targets in the 2021 class, and he'll do so again Friday.
Sources tell Blue & Gold Illustrated that Taylor will be in the Detroit area for a visit to West Bloomfield (Mich.) High, home of four-star class of 2021 running back Donovan Edwards.
Notre Dame has been targeting Edwards since before Taylor even was hired by the Irish. Edwards added Notre Dame to his offer sheet December of 2018, and when he visited a few months later, he connected with Taylor.
Edwards returned to Notre Dame this past December and had another great visit to Notre Dame, solidifying the Irish as one of the top schools on his list.
"Notre Dame could be a place where I could fit in at," Edwards said. "It's an amazing place."
Notre Dame is in a close battle with Michigan and Ohio State for Edwards' commitment, but schools in the SEC are vying for his pledge, and he's added offers from USC, Miami, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Alabama in January.
Rivals ranks Edwards, who stands at 5-11, 193 pounds, as the nation's No. 58 prospect and No. 3 running back, plus the No. 2 prospect in the state of Michigan for the 2021 class.
