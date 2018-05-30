For the second straight season Notre Dame center Sam Mustipher has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded each season to the nation's top center. It was first handed out in 2000 and was won by Nebraska center Dominic Raiola. It has been given out every season since. No Notre Dame player has won the award since its inception.

Mustipher enters the season as a team captain and a 25-game starter. The fifth-year senior has not missed a game since taking over as the starting center for the 2016 season. He was solid as a first-year starter that season, but his game grew significantly this past fall.

The Owings Mills, Md. native was a key cog in the 2017 Irish line that won the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country. Notre Dame rushed for 269.3 yards per game, which ranked 7th in the country. It was the best single-season mark for the Irish since 1996. Notre Dame's 6.25 yards per carry average set a school record.

Notre Dame rushed for at least 318 yards in seven games last season, including 515 yards at Boston College, 422 yards against Temple, 377 yards against USC and 318 yards against a NC State defense that had four defensive linemen drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mustipher and classmate Alex Bars are being tasked with replacing the leadership and production lost with the departures of Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey, who were both selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ohio State center Billy Price won the award last season.

Notre Dame will face six centers that also made the list: Florida State senior Alec Eberle, Virginia Tech senior Kyle Chung, Wake Forest senior Ryan Anderson, USC senior Toa Lobendhan, Stanford senior Jesse Burkett and Ball State junior Andrew Poenitsch.